“Best Daddy”: Randi Mahomes Praises Patrick Mahomes for Shielding Daughter’s Eyes During Solar Eclipse

The Mahomes family, like most other American families this Monday, fully enjoyed the solar eclipse. As mom Brittany Mahomes chronicled the Mahomes family’s viewing party, a moment stuck out for fans, a moment where Patrick Mahomes can be seen stepping up to his fatherly duties. And along the rest of the internet, his mother couldn’t help but gush over him.

Little Sterling Mahomes was about to do the one thing that one should absolutely not do during an eclipse when Patrick jumped in to save the day. Sterling was about to look at the eclipse without her protective glasses when he leaped in to shield her eyes from looking at it directly. Mama Mahomes reacted to the clip on X with a wholesome, “He really is the best daddy!!”

In the video posted by Brittany Mahomes, on her Instagram story, Mahomes can be seen moving swiftly toward Sterling as the young girl starts to glance up at the eclipse. In the Instagram Story, Brittany’s voice warns, “Don’t look, Sterling,” as Mahomes runs to shield her with his outstretched arms.

Mahomes, despite being a very busy and successful QB, always prioritizes the well-being of his family and takes no time slipping into dad mode, as evidenced by this incident. But there’s no lack of evidence to support the fact that Patrick Mahomes is an amazing father.