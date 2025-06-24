Netflix’s Quarterback Season 2: Patrick Mahomes Teams Up With Peyton Manning and NFL Films for Big-Budget Docuseries

Peyton Manning’s vision to create a docu-series centered around the most important position in football—the quarterback—turned out to be a massive success. Season 1 of Quarterback gave fans an unprecedented look behind the curtain, offering unmatched access to players both on and off the field.

It was the first time the NFL had allowed such intimate, in-season coverage, and the show delivered with a fascinating glimpse into the contrasting journeys of three QBs: the face of the league, Patrick Mahomes; the steady veteran, Kirk Cousins; and Marcus Mariota, who was fighting to hold onto a starting role.

Mahomes, fresh off his second Super Bowl win, was the undeniable star of the show. By teaming up with Manning and NFL Films, he gave fans exclusive access to his life, solidifying the series as must-watch TV. Not only that, he also co-produced the series through his 2 PM Productions in the second season as well.

Following that success, Omaha Productions expanded the concept. This time, they focused on wide receivers—spotlighting stars like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Davante Adams—in a companion docuseries called Receivers. That series, too, was a hit, proving the appetite for authentic, behind-the-scenes storytelling in the NFL was only growing.

Riding that momentum, Manning’s Omaha productions and Mahomes’ 2 PM productions are bringing back season 2 of the Quarterback—and fans won’t have to wait long. The series returns to Netflix on July 8, giving viewers a front-row seat to the 2024-25 NFL season through the eyes of three more quarterbacks. This time, there’s one familiar face and two new ones.

Headlining the cast is Joe Burrow. His season was a rollercoaster, starting slow but finishing strong as he led the Bengals’ offense with elite performances. Although Cincinnati ultimately missed the playoffs, Burrow’s comeback earned him the league’s Comeback Player of the Year honors. His poise, grit, and leadership make him a perfect fit for the series.

Joining him is Jared Goff, coming off a standout 2023-24 campaign. He helped lead the Detroit Lions to the NFC Championship Game and commanded one of the most exciting offenses in the league. The Lions finished as the NFC’s top seed, but their playoff hopes ended after a disappointing divisional-round loss to the Commanders, where Goff struggled to find his rhythm.

Rounding out the trio is Kirk Cousins, the only quarterback returning from Season 1. This time, though, he’s in a new setting. After a high-profile free agency move, Cousins traded Minnesota’s cold for Georgia’s warmth, joining the Atlanta Falcons on one of the biggest deals of the offseason. He got off to a promising start, but his season took a turn, losing the starting job to a rookie and leaving his future uncertain.

With fresh storylines, elite talent, and the kind of access only Omaha Productions can deliver, Season 2 of “Quarterback” promises to be just as compelling as the first. We, as fans, are excited for another jaw-dropping content.