“Best is Yet to Come”: Tom Brady Pens Heartfelt Note for His 3 Amazing Kids on New Year’s Day

NFL legend Tom Brady is all smiles before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Due to his analyst commitments, Tom Brady had to forego celebrating the holiday season with his children. However, he made sure to ring in the New Year with his mini-mes. And had some words of wisdom to impart to his children.

Taking to Instagram, Brady shared a heartfelt message on New Year’s Day, reflecting on his life and the joy brought by his three children. In a touching note, he expressed gratitude for the past year while looking forward to 2024 with optimism. Sharing an adorable picture of him with his children, Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack, Brady wrote:

“Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible.”

Brady reflected on the experiences and blessings of the past year. He mentioned feeling grateful for family, friends, and everyone who has impacted him along the way.

As he looked forward to 2025, Brady conveyed a sense of excitement about new experiences he hopes to share with his children. He stated, “When I think about 2024, I couldn’t have imagined anything better.”

His optimism was perfectly encapsulated in his closing words of advice to his children: “The best is yet to come!”

In the photos, Brady proudly posed with his kids—his eldest son Jack, 17, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, as well as his children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: 15-year-old Benjamin Rein and 12-year-old Vivian Lake.