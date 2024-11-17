“Bill Belichick Might be the First Asian Head Coach, He’s So Buddhist”: Ronny Chieng

Bill Belichick built a dynasty with the New England Patriots during his 24-year tenure, turning the unit into one of the most formidable ones in the league’s rich history. This is why renowned comedian and senior correspondent for The Daily Show Ronny Chieng is a die-hard Patriots and Belichick fan.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Ronny Chieng shared that growing up in Singapore, he was a passionate soccer fan, particularly of the English Premier League. However, during his time in the U.S., he fell in love with the NFL and the New England coach’s philosophy.

Bill’s approach of focusing on the present makes Chieng believe that the veteran coach might actually be of Asian heritage. The comedian hilariously compared Bill to a strict Asian parent who never smiles and stays absolutely focused on his aim.

” I think Belichick, the way he built the franchise like that consistently, I’m like, you know Bill Belichick might be the first Asian head coach in the NFL. I mean he’s so Buddhist about football, he’s so strict, and he rarely cracks a smile. This guy’s an Asian parent.”

Chieng went on to state that EA should change the name of their game from “Madden” to “Belichick” because of his favorite coach’s contribution and impact on the football world.

Indeed, Patriots fans were fortunate to have the greatest coach of all time with them for over two decades. However, after turning against him during a rough patch, the New England fanbase is now beginning to realize just how valuable he was.

Patriots have only gone downhill since Belichick’s departure

The Patriots are really struggling this season under Jerod Mayo. They are 3-7 at this point as their offense continues to struggle to score points despite having several new weapons. Most players that Bill signed are still with the franchise but they just haven’t teed off in the absence of the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

However, one has to agree that things weren’t all rosy last season under Bill either. The team finished last in scoring offense in 2023 and is exactly there this season too. Indeed, the offense was never Belichick’s strong suit but things haven’t improved under Mayo.

Moreover, defensively, the Patriots are 19th in the league this season but were 7th last year. They are 23rd in stopping the run now but were 4th last season. These numbers prove that while the Patriots might have moved on from Bill to improve their record in 2024, things have only gone downhill after his departure.

Amidst all this, several fans are asking Patriots owner Robert Kraft to bring Bill back next year, and given how badly the team has played till now, it doesn’t seem like a bad idea.