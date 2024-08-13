Bill Belichick Takes A Page Out of Tom Brady’s Book To Drive Home Advice For Coaches & Rookies

Nov. 24, 2013 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA – November 24, 2013 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick talk on the field before the NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts. New England defeated Denver in overtime 34 31. Eric Canha/CSM. NFL American Football Herren USA 2013: Broncos vs Patriots NOV 24 – ZUMAc04

Bill Belichick may not be coaching now but he still has a piece of valuable advice for the coaches out there. Having coached and molded the GOAT, Tom Brady, Belichick has some valuable insights into the game and is pretty well-qualified to advise others on how to develop young players and rookies.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on Pat McAfee Show, the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach shared his thoughts on playing starters in the preseason games.

In response to AJ Hawk’s question, Belichick emphasized the importance of surrounding the starting QB with the first-team offensive line and receivers to minimize risk. He argued that playing starters without adequate protection or targets is unnecessary.

Furthermore, the former coach explained that a shortened offseason schedule limits preparation time, making joint practices even more valuable to get some meaningful reps and a feel for the game. In fact, while players especially first-team starters don’t feel the need to take part in preseason games, Belichick insisted that Brady thrived on preseason action, and believed it was essential for developing game speed.

As for the rookies especially QBs, Belichick stressed the need for them to get more and more preseason reps to understand the pace of the NFL, and gain valuable experience against NFL-caliber defensive players, especially the pass rushers.

” If you’re going to put on your starting QB out there, you probably want to put him out there with starting offensive line, receivers, etc. If your depth is not good at that particular position, then is it really worth it? As far as rookies go, I think for those guys, they should play, and get a feel for the game, the speed of the pass rush.”

“Tom Brady always wanted to play in preseason and he always wanted to get more work.. If a player really wants to play I think you’re gonna find the way to do it.. I think the rookie QBs should play a bit to get a feel for the game” ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dWyA1PTgtT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 12, 2024

The Patriots have no plan to start their star rookie QB, Drake Maye this season. That’s why he is getting limited reps in the preseason, playing only 7 snaps in their preseason opener against the Panthers. Interestingly, Jerod Mayo’s approach has been stark opposite to Bill, who preferred to play rookie QBs.

However, as Bill said, teams shouldn’t play their QBs without adequate protection and the Patriot’s offensive line has struggled in the training camp. Mayo and his new OC Alex Van Pelt have a plan and they are sticking to it. As a matter of fact, the plan to give Maye limited exposure in the preseason game worked as Mayo’s tenure as HC got off to a great start.

History Made in Post Belichick Era

The Patriots struggled last season, playing poorly and finishing the season 4-13. This cost Belichick his job, while Mayo’s ascension to the top job started a new era in New England, one without their most successful HC.

Mayo would be relieved to get his reign started on a positive note, registering his first victory as HC, as the Patriots defeated the Panthers 17-3. This was Pat’s first win without Bill in over 24 years. Pete Carroll was the last coach to deliver a victory for the franchise before the arrival of the eight-time Super Bowl coach.

While the Patriots’ defense dominated a largely uneventful game, rookie quarterback Joe Milton injected energy into the contest, outshining fellow rookie Drake Maye, who saw limited action. Up next, Jerod Mayo’s team takes on the Eagles on the 15th of August for their 2nd preseason friendly.