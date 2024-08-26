“Bill Belichick Talked About You for an Hour Straight”: Rob Gronkowski Discusses Cam Newton’s Dominance Over the Patriots

Cam Newton was a true game-changer when he entered the NFL. And his matchups against Bill Belichick’s Patriots were no different, as he took on the team with his characteristic enthusiasm. Known for his dominant play, Newton made sure to leave his mark on every encounter with the Patriots, which was recently confirmed by Rob Gronkowski.

Advertisement

Gronkowski appeared on the Ultimate Fantasy Draft by FanDuel, revealing the impact Newton had on the field and what it was like facing him from the receiving end.

According to Gronkowski, even the legendary coach Bill Belichick had to take extra measures to prepare his team for facing Newton’s Panthers. He recalled:

“I’m not lying. Every single time we played the Panthers with you as quarterback, Bill Belichick talked about you for an hour straight. He focused on your run game, how we had to stop you, and how crucial it was to contain you. If we didn’t, we knew we wouldn’t win the game.”

Gronkowski also looked back on his own record against Newton, admitting he never managed to secure a win. Even Belichick’s plans fell short against the former Panthers quarterback.

Gronkowski reminisces about his showdowns against Newton

Rob had to face Cam twice, both of which ended up in sheer disappointment for the Patriots. Though the former tight end thinks that his performance against Newton might have improved if he had faced the quarterback more often, he remembers how those games went.

Reflecting on their matchups, Gronkowski admitted:

“I actually don’t think I ever won a game versus you. I’m 0-2 against you in my career, with you throwing seven touchdowns and only one interception in those games. I should have played the Patriots more often!”

As revealed, Newton threw seven touchdowns and only one interception in those contests. He was more than just a quarterback; his unique skill set allowed him to exploit defensive weaknesses.

Known for his powerful running ability and play-action prowess, the QB could adapt his game to capitalize on whatever defenses threw at him. With the Panthers, Newton had the ability to stretch the field with deep passes and bulldoze through defenses when necessary, much like how Gronkowski himself could dominate on the field.

He was a quarterback who could seamlessly shift between being a strong, effective power runner and a deep threat in the passing game. Therefore, Gronkowski’s respect for Newton is evident in his reflection on their games. Despite being on the losing end of their matchups, Gronkowski has high regard for Newton’s skill and impact.