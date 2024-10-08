mobile app bar

Bill Belichick Trends Big as Jets Fire Robert Saleh 5 Weeks Into the Season

Sneha Singh
Published

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meets New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh at midfield after a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York woke up to the surprising news of Robert Saleh being fired. While the sudden decision blindsided both fans and the former coach himself, an interesting name was trending in the meantime — Bill Belichick. For fans and analysts alike, the former Patriots head coach seems like the perfect candidate for the now-vacant position.

The 2024 season marks the first time in nearly three decades that Belichick has been off the sidelines. He was offered several non-head coaching roles before Week 1, but the winningest coach chose to wait for a better opportunity. With the Jets parting ways with their head coach after a manageable 2-3 record, the situation now seems favorable for Belichick.

While some speculate that Belichick harbors a dislike for the franchise, a professional of his caliber could still excel with the team, and the Jets would benefit as well. Thus, several prominent pundits, including NFL Insider Dov Kleiman and ESPN’s Kevin Clark, have gone on to advocate for Belichick’s potential second stint in the Big Apple.

Many fans argued that only Belichick can save the Jets and pull them out of the pit they currently find themselves in.

However, many fans believe that the former head coach would never join the Jets. As some argue, if he had a good relationship with the franchise, he wouldn’t have left in the first place.

So, with the internet divided on Belichick’s possible future in the league, let’s revisit the coach’s tumultuous history with the franchise.

Belichick’s shocking resignation in 2000

When Bill Parcells stepped down as the Jets’ head coach in 2000, Belichick, who was the assistant HC and defensive coordinator, was expected to succeed him. Shockingly, though, he announced his resignation in what was supposed to be the introductory conference.

This marked his complicated relationship with the Jets, which has led many to question the speculations about him joining the franchise again. His reason for resigning from New York was cited as “various uncertainties” with the ownership, though the exact details remain unknown.

However, with the team now under Johnson’s leadership, some believe there might be a chance for a reunion.

For instance, analyst and sports writer Gary Myers believes that the Jets owner should definitely approach Belichick for the vacated HC position, despite their past differences.

Moreover, with Rodgers on the former coach’s good side and the potential for a lucrative contract, Myers argued that this could turn things around for both involved parties.

His tweet read:

“I know this will likely never happen because Bill Belichick hates the Jets, but I think Woody Johnson at least has to make the phone call. The chance to coach Aaron Rodgers, who Belichick admires, on a win-now team, combined with Woody’s money, could smooth things over.”

While fans hope that Belichick reunites with the Jets for a longer period this time, neither the former coach nor the owners have commented on the situation. One thing is for sure, the coach-turned-analyst’s reaction on the Manningcast is going to be one to watch out for!

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh is an NFL writer for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering but her passion for writing brought her to join SportsRush in 2024. Having previously worked in various media outlets across genres, Sneha is now devoted to following her love of the NFL, having been converted into a fan last year. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Next, she knew, Sneha was ardently following the offseason, keeping an eye out for trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. Her heart was taken by the San Fransisco 49ers' immense talent and the Philadelphia Eagles's heart. Safe to say, there were quite a few heartbreaks in her first year following the NFL. However, with the disappointing Super Bowl defeat and Jason Kelce's retirement, her passion for the sport just grew stronger. It's not just the on-field action that excited Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. Sneha has written over 80 articles so far and hopes to strike the century very soon! Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Be it books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

