“Bill Belichick Was Nothing Without Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless Debates NFL Fan Over the NE Patriots Dynasty

Who’s more responsible for the New England Patriots’ success: Bill Belichick or Tom Brady? During the duo’s heyday, this question seemed impossible to answer. Brady orchestrated the Pats’ electric offense while Belichick handled defensive duties. And together, they were a nearly unstoppable, unbeatable force. They won 75.4% of their games (251-82) and six Super Bowls in Foxborough.

Unfortunately, sports media can’t ever just appreciate something for what it was. So, despite being nearly six years removed from Brady and Belichick’s last game as head coach and QB, there’s still debate about who deserves more credit for their dominance. And Skip Bayless is right at the center of it.

Bayless joined Jubilee’s Surrounded earlier this year. There, he took on 25 “superfans” in debates over four of his “claims.” The first two focused on the NBA, with Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James taking the stage. His third involved Patrick Mahomes potentially being overrated. Then, to round things out, he stated Bill Belichick was overrated.

“Bill Belichick was a really good defensive coordinator… but If I look at Bill Belichick’s record without Tom Brady, he’s 64-85. When he got to New England, before Tom Brady fell out of the heavens into his lap, he went 35-47… [and] once Tom Brady left New England… [the Patriots] had the seventh-worst record in the NFL. 33-50.”

Bayless also argued that Brady is “80% of the Patriots’ dynasty.” Fans, of course, didn’t share his sentiment.

Fans dispute Skip Bayless’ claim on Surrounded

Bayless knows what he’s doing. He has mastered the art of debate throughout his sports media career. Part of what makes him so successful is deception. And he put that skill to use almost immediately after a conversation on the topic began.

While Bayless made it seem like every New England win and loss since Tom Brady’s departure falls on Belichick, that’s not the case. Jerod Mayo’s 4-13 campaign is part of that 33-50 mark Bayless noted in his argument. While a 29-37 stretch isn’t great, it’s better than Bayless portrayed.

On top of that, Bayless groups two different debates into his one claim. It’s possible for Belichick to not be overrated despite Brady deserving 80% of the credit for New England’s two-decade run.

Most of Bayless’ foes took aim at that aspect of things more than the Brady-oriented one. And they made compelling arguments, mentioning his two Super Bowl rings as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator. One “superfan,” Rachel, added Belichick’s winning mark with other quarterbacks in Brady’s tenure, also demonstrated his prowess.

“Matt Cassel proves Belichick is a [good head] coach without Tom Brady… they went 11-5… [And Belichick’s] planning and tactical ability [on defense]… [his] defensive schemes [and] adjustments… Bill Belichick makes adjustments better than any coach I’ve ever seen.” – Rachel Fraser (@rachelNFL)

Belichick’s defenses yielded less than 21 points in three of the Pats’ Super Bowl victories. Brady’s offense scored 28 points or more to capture the other three Lombardi Trophies. The tandem’s ability to win any type of game allowed them to sit atop the league’s throne for such a long period. And that wouldn’t have been possible without either of their contributions, no matter how you want to divide the credit.