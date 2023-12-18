Bittersweet NFL Sunday for Victorious Ravens as Budding Star Suffers Season Ending Injury

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Sunday became bittersweet for the Baltimore Ravens as they experienced a blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Amidst the joy of securing their 11th win of the season, a somber note echoed as rising star Keaton Mitchell suffered a devastating injury, casting a shadow over their victory.

The jubilant scenes were marred early in the fourth quarter when Keaton Mitchell, the Ravens’ rookie running back, whose electrifying speed and agility had been a revelation this season, crumpled to the ground with a knee injury. The undrafted rookie, who quickly became an integral part of the Ravens defense was tripped up by safety Andrew Wingard, causing his left leg to bend awkwardly after he landed on it. The impact of the moment was immediate and gut-wrenching.

The stadium, brimming with cheers moments before, fell into a hushed silence as medical teams rushed to Mitchell’s aid. Before getting hurt, Mitchell was doing great for the Ravens’ team. In the game where he got injured, he ran with the ball for 73 yards.

The gravity of the situation was confirmed post-game by Coach John Harbaugh, who hinted at the severity of Mitchell’s injury. Reports, including a tweet from Josina Anderson, echoed Harbaugh’s concerns, indicating that Mitchell’s season was likely over. Mitchell has been an explosive weapon for the team, and his loss for the rest of the season even as the Ravens clinched a postseason berth, is going to be a massive blow.

Fans Saddened by Keaton Mitchell’s Injury

The fans indeed sound sad and disappointed with what happened to Mitchell. A user commented, “How many season-ending injuries are we going to get?!”

Another one noted, “NOOOOOOO HES SO EXPLOSIVE.”

A comment read, “The Ravens are forever plagued with injuries.”

Another one read, “We’ll miss you, young goat. can’t wait to see you play again next season.”

A fan wrote, “Me jumping through the TV to give Keaton Mitchell my legs.”

As the Ravens march toward the playoffs, they do so with a bittersweet mixture of determination and concern. While they celebrate their hard-earned success, their thoughts remain with Keaton Mitchell.