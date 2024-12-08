“Blink Twice if You’re in Danger AJ”: Fans React as AJ Hawk Struggles to Find Words About His Work-Relationship With Pat McAfee

AJ Hawk is one of the most popular personalities in the football world and his presence on the Pat McAfee Show is unmissable. But what role does the former linebacker play on the highly entertaining, world-famous show? Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel had the same question, but Hawk’s answer was unexpected.

On the latest episode of It’s All About Team, with Tressel as host, Hawk discussed his post-NFL career, which naturally includes McAfee, given their frequent banter sessions. Out of curiosity or perhaps confusion, Tressel asked Hawk if McAfee was working for him. And the former linebacker had a quick rebuttal:

“No, no, no, no, Pat. You know Pat, he’s the guy I just somehow got along with and got in with the crew.”

It was right for Hawk to correct his former coach, using his hands to emphasize McAfee as the top dog. But it was the way Hawk responded that was so amusing.

Hawk was hesitant to find the right words as he struggled to explain his and McAfee’s relationship. It’s almost as though he was caught off guard by someone thinking he was McAfee’s boss rather than the other way around. And fans found it quite hilarious.

For them, it looked almost as though McAfee was behind the camera, making sure Hawk was detailing their levels of seniority. However, at the same time, some made sure to point out that Hawk never outright called McAfee his boss.

It was a funny moment as we all laughed watching Hawk describe his relationship with Pat. The host, Tressel, also shared some amusing stories about McAfee.

Tressel was a consultant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011, where he observed McAfee’s personality firsthand, particularly as he shared the locker room with fellow kicker Adam Vinatieri.

“Now you talk about the odd couple, Pat McAfee and Adam Vinatieri,” Tressel explained. “Adam Vinatieri was just quiet, focused… I mean, it was like laser [focus]. And there’s Pat running around like he was on recess.”

It’s a funny image to imagine. Vinatieri, who some regard as the best kicker of all time, humbly staying out of the way during practice. While McAfee, who some regard as the best punter of all time, comedically runs around and tries to be involved in everything. Maybe that wasn’t exactly the case, but that’s what Tressel made it sound like.

Now we can look forward to the McAfee show on Monday. It’s almost guaranteed Pat and his crew are going to make fun of Hawk for his interview with Tressel. It’s only a matter of time.