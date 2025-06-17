“He Can End Up Having a Sam Darnold-Type Year”: ESPN Analyst Drops a Hot Take on Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones continues to find new opportunities in the NFL despite his disappointing stint with the Giants. After being released midway through last season, he quickly landed with the Vikings as a backup to Sam Darnold. Now, he has a new home in Indianapolis, signing a one-year deal with the Colts worth up to $14 million—a steep price for someone widely expected to back up Anthony Richardson.

Advertisement

However, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has a bold take. He believes Jones won’t just compete for the QB1 spot—he will win it and start the entire season. That’s a surprising claim considering Jones hasn’t started a game since November 18 and went just 2-8 in his ten starts for New York last season. Still, his path to the starting job could be smoother due to Richardson’s offseason shoulder surgery and uncertain recovery timeline.

Greenberg’s colleague, Dan Graziano, was quick to call that prediction an overreaction. He argued that if Richardson can return healthy, the job is still his to lose. Graziano also noted that Jones has dealt with his own share of injuries over his six-year career, making it likely that both quarterbacks will see the field at some point during the season.

Meanwhile, Bart Scott offered a different perspective. He believes Jones will start every game and could have a resurgence similar to Darnold’s with the Vikings.

“I think Danny Dimes can end up having a Sam Darnold-type of year, a bounce-back. He’s never been in an environment. The environment matters. He never had an RB like Taylor. Well, he had Saquon, but they didn’t have an Offensive line. He has two outstanding number one receivers on the outside.”

Before last season, Sam Darnold had started just one game for the 49ers in 2023 and made nine appearances off the bench, throwing only 46 passes. However, the experience he gained working under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco’s system proved invaluable. The Vikings took a chance on him, signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a one-year, $10 million deal—and that gamble paid off, at least during the regular season.

Playing in Kevin O’Connell’s high-octane offense, the USC alum started all 17 games and led Minnesota to 14 wins. He threw for 4,319 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also adding 212 rushing yards and a score on the ground. That breakout year helped Darnold land a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks, reviving a career many had written off.

Now, in Indianapolis, Daniel Jones is hoping to spark a similar resurgence. With Anthony Richardson recovering from shoulder surgery, Jones has taken the majority of first-team reps this spring and has looked solid so far, gradually adjusting to Shane Steichen’s offensive scheme. He’s been active in OTAs and minicamp, even organizing private throwing sessions with receivers to build chemistry and timing.

But the big question remains: can he actually turn his career around?

The Colts offer a more stable environment than the Giants did and play in a weaker division. Still, Jones’ recent track record is troubling. He has battled injuries and was ineffective last season, completing just 47.7% of his passes—a number that reflects more on him than the talent around him.

This is a critical moment for the former Duke standout. He’s at a crossroads, and this could very well be his final shot to prove himself as a starting-caliber NFL quarterback. If Daniel Jones can apply the lessons from his past and lean into his resilience, adaptability, and work ethic, he just might flip the narrative and turn his doubters into believers.