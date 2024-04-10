Brad Pitt, LeBron James or Jason Kelce: Rapper Lil Dicky Navigates His “Coolest Moments” Ever on New Heights Podcast

It is one thing to live a cool life, a luxurious life, and a completely different one to party with Joel Embiid in a Philadelphia nightclub with one arm around his shoulders. And well, Lil Dicky lives the latter.

On top of that, Lil Dicky has been a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. Thus, it was “really cool” when he got an administrative email, signed by Connor Barwin, for a collaboration on the Eagles’ Christmas album. And there was no way he was letting that opportunity go. But even meeting and basically befriending Jason Kelce was not enough to put him as the coolest person Lil Dicky ever met. And it isn’t a shade on Jason. The philly legend continues to be a pillar for the community. So when you see the list of mega-stars that Lil Dicky or Dave has had the fortune of working with, you’d understand what Jason Kelce himself does.

During his visit on the New Heights podcast, Lil Dicky is posed with many questions from the experiences he’s had in his life. And most of these experiences, the comedically gifted rapper finds, “the coolest moments” in his life. Even meeting his present company, is something the rapper does not take lightly.

He first calls meeting Brad Pitt the “coolest experience of my life. nothing’s cooler.” But then goes on to explain himself to the two extremely popular and talented celebrities he’s sitting across from. The rapper cum TV show creator adds, “First off, I love both of you guys, even though we’ve only known each other for 5 minutes, (but) Brad Pitt was definitely the coolest guy I’ve ever met.”

To which, both Jason and Kelce unanimously responds, “I take zero offense to that.” And Travis reiterates, “Zero. Zero.” As both of them struggle to stop laughing at how he has just compared them to Brad Pitt, one of the most famous actors in the world. Later in the pod, he responds to LeBron James giving him a shoutout on Twitter and actually forming a relationship with him over DMs where they motivate each other. At that point, the rapper acknowledges that he has used the phrase “coolest experience of my life” more than once, maybe even more than that in the duration of the podcast.

Yet, he stands firm that his life and the show he has created has brought multiple experience where he looks back and thinks, how did one get to do that. Whether it is directing Brad Pitt in a hostage situation or getting Don Cheadle to fart during the Met Gala, he seems to understand comedy at a very core level and the writing in his show reflects the same. But even during his appearance on the podcast he did not fail to lighten up the room.

Lil Dicky on the New Heights Show Was a Laugh Riot



The New Heights podcast with Lil Dicky is one filled with laughter throughout, where the rapper continues to take some comedic turn during his elaborate account of the vast experiences his TV show has brought in his life. He even goes on to say that the character he portrayed in the hit show is much more successful than he is in his real life. Calling it a “bummer”, he does hint at a strong reason why he chose to take a long hiatus from creating the autobiographical show. Maybe he wants to create more music, music worthy of the character, “Dave.”

Yet, his appearance on the podcast was extremely eventful and the two brothers almost never stopped laughing throughout. Lil Dicky was insightful throughout with his fast wit and poetic timing. And Jason, Travis and all the 92%ers would love to see more such appearances on the popular podcast.