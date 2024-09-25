Brett Favre Says He Lost an Investment in a Company That Was Developing a “Breakthrough Concussion Drug”

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre watches from a suite in the third quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams

During his testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, former Packers icon Brett Favre shared a concerning update, revealing that he has Parkinson’s disease. Meanwhile, during his detailed testimony, tied to the welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi, Brett not only highlighted his concerning health condition but also shed light on another significant loss.

Advertisement

In a major admission, the NFL legend revealed he lost a lot of cash because of a company that was developing a “breakthrough” concussion drug. The 54-year-old made the declaration right before announcing the Parkinson’s diagnosis to Congress. Favre stated:

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a concussion drug. I thought it would help others. And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

Adding further, Favre explained the financial loss, revealing that the doctor who ran the company had pleaded guilty to misusing public funds. This incident disappointed the former quarterback who described the concussion drug investment as a cause “dear to his heart.”

Meanwhile, Favre also spoke at length about the welfare money scandal as he criticized the Mississippi State for spending “tons of funds” on “outside private lawyers” to sue him.

Favre alleges misconduct by Mississippi lawyers

The former Packers legend made serious allegations against state officials, accusing them of using funds to pay two private lawyers of the Jones Walker firm to sue him.

“I learned that the State, believe it or not, is using tons of funds to pay outside private lawyers Adam Stone and Katie Pickett of the Jones Walker firm to sue me and the others. Those same lawyers, before they sued me, came to my hometown to try to convince me to retain them in this very dispute,” Brett added.

Favre also criticized the lawyers for not interviewing witnesses before suing him and added that they rejected a settlement offer from Southern Mississippi that aimed to resolve the dispute early by letting Favre award scholarships to students.

Despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis and the impact of the legal process on his health, Favre says he is committed to public causes. Meanwhile, Brett’s fans are rallying behind him, hoping for a quick resolution to his woes.