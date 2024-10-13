Brian Kelly Explains How ‘Complementary Football’ Led to LSU’s OT Win Over Ole Miss

The SEC is regarded as the best conference in college football. Saturday’s action did nothing to disprove that notion, as a number of its contests came down to the wire. But none of them were more dramatic than No. 13 LSU’s 29-26 overtime victory against No. 9 Ole Miss.

Trailing 23-16 with little over three minutes remaining in regulation, the Tigers marched down the field and scored the game-tying touchdown to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Then, on their first offensive play of overtime, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found wide receiver Kyren Lacy for the game-winning score.

IT’S A PARTY TIGERS WIN pic.twitter.com/c7UvG98SCw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2024

After the game, head coach Brian Kelly attributed the positive finish to his offense’s and defense’s resilience.

“That was complimentary football. You have to do that to beat a top-10 team. I’m really proud of our football team, and the way they never blinked. They were down virtually the whole game.”

LSU’s defense prevented the Rebels from scoring any touchdowns in the second half, sacked opposing QB Jaxson Dart four times, and intercepted him once. In the extra session, they didn’t allow Ole Miss’ offense to gain a single yard. Had they not been so dominant after halftime, the Tigers may not have won the game.

Brian Kelly shouts out the “Death Valley” faithful

This weekend, LSU celebrated the 100th anniversary of Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley”. The ending to the Tigers’ latest win was as fitting a birthday gift the stadium could have received. Fans were raucous all night long and sent into an absolute frenzy when LSU scored the contest’s final touchdown.

In Kelly’s mind, Tiger Stadium’s incredible atmosphere enabled his team to make its comeback.

“Hats off to [our game operations crew]. I thought they made the stadium environment unique and electric; what you want for a gameday event.”

LSU’s home crowds, especially during night games, have been lauded for their intensity for years. In EA Sports College Football 25, Tiger Stadium was rated as the third most difficult place to play.

Many LSU alums, on a regular basis, proclaim there is no football environment on the same playing level as Tiger Stadium’s. Following Saturday’s epic showing, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland proudly proclaimed as much on Twitter/X.

Played in 2 super bowls Monday night. Sunday night Nothing and I mean nothing compares to Baton Rouge on a Saturday night — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 13, 2024

LSU (5-1, 2-0 SEC) is tied with Texas for second place in the SEC. But the Tigers don’t play another home game until Nov. 9, when they face No. 7 Alabama. Before then, Kelly’s squad battles Arkansas and league-leader Texas A&M on the road. Next week’s matchup with the Razorbacks is set for a 7:00 p.m. E.T. kickoff on ESPN.