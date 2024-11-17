Brian Kelly Takes Responsibility for Florida Loss as “Fire the Coach” Echoes on X

The No. 22 LSU Tigers entered Saturday’s road game against unranked Florida as 2.5-point favorites. They not only failed to cover, but lost outright, 27-16, to the Gators in “The Swamp.” The defeat was LSU’s third straight negative result, which all but eliminates them from College Football Playoff contention.

After the contest, head coach Brian Kelly owned his role in the Tigers’ recent struggles. He didn’t shy away from accountability, and told his fans he “wasn’t good enough” to get his squad over the hump.

“Everybody is working and putting in the time, and the head coach has gotta be part of that… you can’t sit and say ‘well, it’s the coordinators.’ The head coach is ultimately responsible for the success of his football team. And we’re not successful these last three weeks… I wasn’t good enough tonight.”

Kelly vowed to be more involved in “helping [LSU’s] players get through” their losing streak next Saturday.

LSU fans want Brian Kelly to be fired

The citizens of Baton Rouge, unsurprisingly, are not happy with Kelly. This season is the first under him where LSU won’t secure double-digit wins. You’d think his two-year track record would buy him some leeway. But there’s less patience for perceived “mediocrity” in the SEC than there is in rookie NFL quarterbacks. As a result, many are calling for his time as head coach to come to an end.

Losses are one thing; public lambasting of players on the sidelines is another. The latter is something many fans appreciate even less than conference defeats. Saturday’s matchup with the Gators featured one of those moments from Kelly toward wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

I am not a professional lip reader…. But… Sure did look like Brian Kelly told Chris Hilton this on the sideline… “Don’t walk away from me! You are f**king uncoachable. Who the f**k do you think you are?”#LSU #Florida #SEC pic.twitter.com/L9v5sr5OUf — Hunter McCann (@mccann_hunter) November 16, 2024

The two things – a loss and intense player conversation – appearing in concert did not help Kelly’s perception amongst Tigers’ fans.

Lots of awful coaches somehow keep their jobs. But if you r gonna suck and continue to publicly denigrate your kids then take a hike loser. #BrianKelly — Mark Blutman (@BlutmanMark) November 17, 2024

#BrianKelly yelling at a kid after he jumped too early and dropping F bombs and yelling at him is not the type of coach I want to be playing for. Then because he is ripping ass the offense has to take a timeout. DUDE coach stop belittling your players! #Cannotstandhim — Angie, PTA/AT (athletic trainer) (@AngieATC) November 16, 2024

Kelly is now 26-11 as LSU’s head coach. Barring a surprise loss to Vanderbilt (6-4) or Oklahoma (5-5) to end the regular season, it’d be shocking to see the university move on from him. But in this day and age of college sports, anything could happen. Until LSU confirms he’ll return, his status may truly be up in the air.