Urban Meyer Admits He Never Took a Day Off in 38 Years, Says He’s Done With Coaching

If you ask anyone besides Jaguars fans, they will tell you Urban Meyer is a great college football coach. His resume speaks for itself. He is a three-time National Champion with Florida and Ohio State in his illustrious yet a bit controversial career. Jacksonville was the last team he coached in his long career, which spanned almost four decades, which was back in 2021. The Buckeyes were the last college team he coached.

He has since ventured into sports media. But given the chance to return to coaching, will he return to the sidelines?

It seems Urban Meyer is finally content with where life has taken him. During a recent episode of Run It Back, the three-time National Champion opened up about his future—and coaching isn’t part of the plan. And for good reason.

While Meyer now appears at peace with his decision to step away, it wasn’t easy at first. Coaching was all he had ever known; it was part of his daily routine, woven into the fabric of his identity. Letting go of that world took time—and some soul-searching.

But with distance has come clarity. Now, Meyer has no plans of returning to the sidelines. He’s made peace with that chapter of his life and is embracing a new one—one he didn’t even realize he was missing.

” When I first stepped down from Ohio State, I did really struggle even though I knew it was time. Now, not at all. I never knew there was a nice life out there. I have a wonderful family: five of 35 years, three kids and their spouses and six grandkids. It’s almost like I never took a day off in 38 years. I never said, I’m done. We would go on week-long vacations or something, but I’d work. I’d get up early and work till noon and they knew it was work time.”

Now, he’s discovering what life looks like when you actually live it.

Meyer won three Natties and coached in college football from 1985 to 2018. He was the head coach of four different programs for 17 seasons, boasting a record of 187-32. On the back of these accomplishments, the Jaguars hired him as their HC in 2021. This was his first and only stint in the NFL, and it didn’t go as planned.

Despite being a great college coach with a massive pedigree, Meyer failed to make his mark in the NFL. Why though?

Urban Meyer reveals why college coaches struggle in the Pros

The Jags fired him after 13 games, with a 2-11 record and a winning percentage of .154. So what went wrong for him in Florida, where he had a lot of success in college? Why did he struggle?

According to him, college coaches find it hard to transition because the NFL is a completely different beast compared to CFB. Players are professionals with a lot of experience who need different kinds of motivation than young adults and teenagers.

“I think a lot of coaches struggle going from college to pros because it’s a very different animal. You’re dealing with grown men, and maybe the motivational techniques he used on 17-18 or 19-year-olds are completely different.”

Urban Meyer has no plans to return to coaching—and truthfully, he doesn’t need to, especially not at the college level. Still, it’s hard not to wonder how a coach of his caliber would navigate today’s game, particularly with NIL and the transfer portal reshaping the landscape—two changes he’s been openly critical of.

While college football may be off the table, Meyer might be tempted to return to the sidelines if the right NFL opportunity came along. There’s still a part of him that might want to prove something—to himself and to those who doubt he can succeed at the pro level.