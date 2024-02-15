“Bring the Whole Band Back”: Kansas City’s Defensive Mastermind Steve Spagunolo’s Contract Extension Makes Chiefdom Dream Big

The Kansas City Chiefs are on cloud nine, clinching three Super Bowl victories in the past five seasons. Though they faced some offensive hiccups during the 2023 regular season, their defense shone brightly. Much applause goes to the Chiefs’ defensive mastermind, Steve Spagnuolo, who not only secured the Super Bowl win but also extended his contract with the team.

Yet, Eric Bieniemy‘s absence as the Chiefs’ former longtime offensive coordinator was deeply felt all season. Now, with Spagnuolo’s contract extension, fans eagerly await the reunion of the old coaching crew, hoping for Bieniemy’s return in the upcoming season.

Andy Reid hired Eric Bieniemy as a running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. After spending five years in that role, he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. During his time, he played a huge role in the team’s success, contributing to two Super Bowl victories in 2019 and 2022.

However, after the 2022 season, Bieniemy parted ways with the Chiefs to pursue new opportunities. He joined the Washington Commanders as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera. Unfortunately, the Commanders struggled, finishing with a 4-13 record in 2023.

Now, with the Commanders’ new head coach Dan Quinn, it seems unlikely that Bieniemy will remain with the team for the next season. Moreover, while there’s a faction of fans rooting for Bieniemy’s comeback to the Chiefs, another segment opposes it. Their sentiment appears from the belief that Bieniemy made a deliberate choice to depart, driven by his personal ambitions of taking up a head coaching role.

Right now, fans have mixed opinions, but rumors hint at Eric Bieniemy possibly returning to the Chiefs in 2024. Sources hint that he might take on the role of assistant head coach, while Matt Nagy continues as offensive coordinator. Bieniemy’s proven talent and rapport with Chiefs players are undeniable. If he rejoins, it could mean a powerhouse team with both offense and defense firing on all cylinders next season.

Chiefs Extend Spagnuolo’s Contract Following Super Bowl Victory

While Eric Bieniemy’s return remains uncertain, the Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time in extending the contract of their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, within a week after the Super Bowl win. Spagnuolo has an impressive track record, having secured four Super Bowl rings, three of which came with the Chiefs. The franchise made the announcement on their official platform, X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

While the announcement didn’t specify the contract details, it’s clear that Spagnuolo is in for a hefty paycheck. Since taking on the role of defensive coordinator for the Chiefs in 2019, he has been instrumental in molding their defense into one of the most formidable in the league. In the 2023 season, the Chiefs achieved a remarkable feat, ranking second in both scoring and total defense, a first in the team’s history since 1995.

Spagnuolo’s coaching journey began in 1999, and aside from his tenure with the Chiefs, the 64-year-old has lent his expertise to various other teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens. His first taste of Super Bowl victory came in 2007 as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.