“Eric Bieniemy is Doing a Reverse Coaching Ladder”: NFL Fans React as Chicago Bears Hire Former Chiefs OC

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are making bold moves this offseason. Just 11 days after hiring Ben Johnson as their new head coach, they’ve added former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as their running backs coach. This marks a significant shift in Chicago’s coaching staff, which now features Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator, Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, and now Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

For a franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1986 and has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, experience in the coaching ranks is a crucial step forward. Notably, the 2024 season was a disaster, with the Bears finishing 5-12 in the NFC North, but ownership—led by Virginia Halas McCaskey—is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for 2025, with Bieniemy’s hiring serving as an example.

And, one key factor in hiring Bieniemy is his ability to connect with young players, following his recent stint at UCLA as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the move has sparked debate among fans on X (formerly Twitter), with some seeing it as a surprising hire and others viewing it as a demotion for Bieniemy.

This fan observed that Bieniemy was on a reverse coaching ladder at this stage of his career.

Eric Bieniemy is doing a reverse coaching ladder at this point. Start at the top and work your way down lol — . (@FieldsSzn69) February 1, 2025

Another fan echoed a similar concern, wondering how he slipped from being an HC candidate just two years ago.

How did he go from a potential HC candidate to a position couch within like 2 years???? — Tomahawk Talk (@Tomahawk__Talk) February 1, 2025

Meanwhile, this user highlighted the lack of effective running backs with the Bears’ roster.

Well now they just need some running backs for him to coach — DawgPound (@cleveland4life_) February 1, 2025

Another Bears fan hinted how this hiring could be a piece of good news for Caleb Williams.

A fan speculated whether the Bears are planning to hire a costly RB in the offseason.

Could this be a sign? High investment rb coach for a high investment rb player…. — BearsBulls (@bears1321) February 1, 2025

Looking at the fan reactions, it’s clear that opinions on Bieniemy’s hire are divided. However, many recognize that the Bears are placing a strong emphasis on their running game—a crucial factor given that Caleb Williams is a mobile quarterback who will benefit from a high-level rushing attack.

Meanwhile, the decision to bring in former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator meant there was no high-profile role available for Bieniemy in his NFL return. Given his experience as a running backs coach with both the Vikings and Chiefs, this move isn’t entirely unfamiliar territory for him.

Perhaps his transition to college football momentarily lowered his stock, but Bieniemy has a strong case for a larger role. From 2018 to 2022, he played a key part in the Chiefs’ rise to dynasty status, helping build one of the league’s most dominant offenses as their OC.

Despite his past success, Bieniemy knows he still has plenty to prove in his NFL comeback—making this season a critical chapter in his coaching career.