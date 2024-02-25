Brittany Mahomes Confidently Posing Nude for Maternity Shoot in 2022 Might Have Played a Huge Role in Landing Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes has been serving some serious looks this season. From her custom game day outfits to debuting for the SI Swimsuit, she has been killing the fashion game. The former soccer player’s red-hot SI Swimsuit debut as the rookie of the year right before the Super Bowl had made waves across the football world. But this saga might’ve started two years before the shoot.

2 years before she was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, Brittany had shown off her modeling capabilities in a bare maternity shoot. While she was carrying her second child Bronze, the Kansas Current team owner bared all in an ethereal photoshoot. Those images might just have been the beginning of Brittany Mahomes’s modeling career.

Then 27 years old, Brittany shared a carousel of images on Instagram in 2022, which showed her posing nude with her growing baby bump on full display ahead of the arrival of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ second child. Brittany posed for the photoshoot draped in a delicate white lace sheet, showing a range of poses. One captured her standing, her belly visible beneath the fabric, while another showed her seated on the floor, cradling the sheet over her chest.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/people/status/1594111290422824962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alongside the post, Brittany expressed her disbelief and excitement about welcoming two little ones into her life with the caption, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves.” The mom of two showed off just how confident she can be in front of a camera during that photoshoot, which might just have set the stage for her thrilling debut!

Patrick Mahomes is the Most Supportive Husband

However, as with most things Brittany does, the SI debut did not go down smoothly with some people, as her social media saw a flurry of hateful comments and activity. But there’s one person that’s always in her corner.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fenomenco/status/1759181859248853480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the post announcing her debut, the 28-year-old expressed her appreciation for her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, for his support during her first SI photoshoot, following her announcement as a 2024 Rookie on Thursday. Sharing a gorgeous shot from the shoot on her Instagram Story, Brittany posed in a red Mugler bathing suit, tagging Patrick and expressing gratitude “for being the most supportive husband” throughout the experience with a caption overlaying the picture.