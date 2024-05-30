“Bro What!!”: Brendan Rice Can’t Believe His Coach Has More Career Rushing Yards Than Bo Jackson

Newly appointed Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh may be known for his fiery sideline intensity, but it turns out his playing days were equally impressive – a fact that left one of his new draft picks, Brendan Rice, utterly floored.

Advertisement

In a recent “Real or Fake” game session with NFL on CBS, rookie wide receiver Brendan Rice was put to the test on just how much he really knew about his new coach’s exploits. When presented with the statement “Coach Harbaugh Had More Rush Yards Than Bo Jackson,” Rice was quick to label it as fake.

However, the interviewer then dropped a bombshell stat that left Rice’s jaw on the floor. “Bro! What??” He asked. Harbaugh, it was revealed, had racked up a staggering 2,787 rushing yards over the course of his NFL career – edging out the legendary Bo Jackson’s mark of 2,782 yards.

The sheer disbelief was palpable on Rice’s face as he processed this unexpected nugget of Harbaugh lore, “WOW.” After all, how could a hard-nosed quarterback outrush one of the most explosive athletes the game has ever seen?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

But for those familiar with Harbaugh’s playing days, the accomplishment comes as no surprise. Dubbed the “Comeback Captain” for his talents for rallying his teams from deficits, Harbaugh’s gritty running ability was a crucial component of his success.

With this newly uncovered knowledge, Brendan Rice must’ve undoubtedly gained a greater appreciation for just how much his head coach put his money where his mouth was during his playing career.

Brendan Rice Was Ready to Believe Coach Jim Harbaugh Fought The Undertaker

In that entertaining “Real or Fake” segment, Brenden Rice’s knowledge of his new head coach Jim Harbaugh was put to the ultimate test. While he correctly identified some obvious fakes like Harbaugh modeling his behavior after SpongeBob or sleeping in khakis, Rice struggled with several other outlandish claims.

He wrongly bought into Harbaugh going on a month-long all-taco diet for charity, not appearing on Judge Judy, and being the president of his high school fishing club. But Rice’s credulity reached a hilarious peak when he declared “real” to the statement that Harbaugh had wrestled The Undertaker at WWE SummerSlam, clearly ready to believe his coach could pull off such an improbable feat.

The clip definitely provided endless entertainment, but also showed how much Brendan Rice still has to learn about the multi-faceted coach he’ll be playing for.

As Rice settles into the Chargers system, he’ll have ample opportunity to separate fact from fiction when it comes to his Jim Harbaugh’s quirks and backstory.