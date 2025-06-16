“He Stayed at My Grandparents’ Place”: Bears TE Colston Loveland Recalls How Jim Harbaugh Recruited Him to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh might be coaching on Sundays now, but he made his name on Saturdays. He reestablished his NFL credentials after that 49ers stint, not just by winning games, but by winning recruiting battles.

Advertisement

And according to Colston Loveland, one of Harbaugh’s biggest success stories at Michigan, that battle once took the head coach all the way to the small town of Gooding, Idaho, when the future NFL TE was still a high schooler.

Naturally, the visit of a revered college football coach turned heads across town. “Everyone knew about it… News travels fast,” Loveland said via The Rich Eisen Show. “The fact that he’s coming all the way to Idaho means he obviously saw something in me.”

Harbaugh then visited Loveland’s grandparents’ house, where he apparently stayed the night. He arrived late, but instead of heading straight to bed, the former Michigan head coach spent time chopping it up with the tight end prospect.

“He stayed at my grandparents’ place,” Loveland added. “He got in late at night… we’re chopping it up. He’s like, ‘Yo, what time are we working out in the morning?’ I was like, ‘You working out?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’”

Afterward, the two hit the school gym the next morning — Harbaugh in his signature khakis — and knocked out a workout session before sunrise.

But what really left a lasting impression on Loveland was the then-Michigan HC warming up to everyone related to the now-Bears star, from the locals to the teachers.

“He’s stopping, saying hi to a bunch of my teachers, just kind of being the guy he is,” Loveland said. “It was such a blessing to have him come out to Gooding. Not a lot of people like that come out there.”

And as it turned out, Harbaugh’s belief paid off. Colston Loveland played a key role in Michigan’s 2023 national championship, posting 45 catches, 649 yards, and four touchdowns. He followed that up with 56 catches and five touchdowns in 2024, earning Second-Team All-American honors before being taken 10th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And even after all this, Harbaugh, who is now with the Chargers, still had nothing but praise for his former recruit after the Bears picked him up in the Draft with their 10th overall pick.

“They’re going to love Colston,” Harbaugh told NBC Sports. “Colston is going to love Chicago. He’s going to have a much better career than I did in Chicago… Smart pick by the Bears.”

For Colston Loveland, it all started with a home visit. But for us fans, that visit turned out to be not just one of the most memorable recruiting stories in recent memory, but a moment that showed how far Jim Harbaugh is willing to go to get his guy.

And judging by the way the Bears were excited at the prospect of having Colston Loveland play for them, one can safely say the effort is already paying off. Not bad for a kid from Gooding.