Broncos Fans React to Bo Nix And Sean Payton Exchanging Words on The Sideline

The Denver Broncos picked up a big win on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 in their first AFC West divisional game of the season. But the bigger storyline, for now, is the apparent spat between rookie quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton late in the third quarter.

The heated conversation followed a Denver punt on their previous possession and reminded one fan of how Payton and Russell Wilson treated one another throughout the 2023 campaign.

A fan compares the Bo Nix/Sean Payton sideline talk to Payton’s words with Russell Wilson.@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/Xo07dUI0uy — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) October 7, 2024

Despite the connotations such an intense chat conveys, some fans provided a different perspective, believing the accountability both men showed one another bodes well for the Broncos’ future.

Another fan offers his input, seeing the Nix/Payton exchange as a good thing.@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/8g7K8Q1onN — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) October 7, 2024

Another fan said the dispute was “nothing to worry about.” 14-year NFL veteran and current FOX Sports TV host Chase Daniel seemed to agree, saying he “loved” Nix and Payton’s intensity.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel and another fan share their thoughts on the Nix/Payton interaction.@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/AUFd8YZB03 — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) October 7, 2024

Daniel played five years under Payton as Drew Brees’ backup with the New Orleans Saints.

Sunday’s victory was the second in a row for Nix, who recorded 206 passing yards, with three total touchdowns, and a 117.2 passer rating in what was the best game of his young career.

He and Payton will try to triumph in a third straight contest when they play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.