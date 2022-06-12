“Aaron Rodgers is the closest thing to Michael Jordan on a football field”: When Max Kellerman boldly crowned Packers quarterback as the most unstoppable player in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers has done some majestic things with the football before, and it led Max Kellerman to label him as the Michael Jordan of the NFL.

The Packers quarterback is undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. He can make pretty much any throw you want him to, and there are only a few quarterbacks in the league who can say they have a bigger arm than him.

Rodgers has consistently been a top two quarterback in the league over the years. He’s won MVP the last two years in a row, showing how age hasn’t really taken a toll on his performance.

Despite rumors about retiring or switching teams, Rodgers is going to be back for the Packers next year, hoping to take them to the promise land after years of playoff disappointment.

Aaron Rodgers wants to retire as a Green Bay Packer 🧀 pic.twitter.com/XDMW3RfgiT — PFF (@PFF) June 7, 2022

Max Kellerman compared Aaron Rodgers to Michael Jordan

Back in 2017, Max Kellerman made a statement about Rodgers that on first glance might seem kind of ridiculous. However, on a deeper analysis it makes sense.

Kellerman said that Aaron Rodgers was the closest thing Michael Jordan that he had ever seen on a football field. While it’s easy to laugh at this statement considering Jordan has six rings and Rodgers has only one, but that’s not the point Kellerman was trying to make.

Jordan used to be able to dominate anyone and everyone on the court. He was the league’s best scorer, and he was the best midrange shooter in the league when he played. Similarly, while Rodgers doesn’t have the ring, he may be the most technically sound quarterback in the league.

His turnover rate is the lowest in the league, and he throws touchdowns at a higher rate than mostly everyone. He’s also able to play outside the pocket, making throws on the run that leave you wondering how he was able to get the pass off with such accuracy.

Some of Aaron Rodgers’ best throws…greatest arm talent in NFL history🐐 pic.twitter.com/TmdjVu2Rn5 — 🗣 (@LeSteeler) June 4, 2022

That’s the comparison Kellerman was trying to make. He was also trying to prove that Rodgers does the most with the least, elevating the play of his teammates.

It’s definitely an interesting comparison to make, but perhaps this was one of Kellerman’s less wild takes. Talent-wise, there really are few quarterbacks who can match Rodgers in the league, including Tom Brady even.

