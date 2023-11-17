Browns Reportedly Trying Out 38 Y/O Ravens Vet QB as Deshaun Watson Filler

The Cleveland Browns are in a bind after their star QB, Deshaun Watson, was sidelined by a season-ending injury. Ahead of their bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was announced that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would step into the starting position. The team, currently at 6-3 with a solid chance of making the playoffs, felt that it was high time for them to start exploring other choices.

As per recent reports by Dov Kleiman on X, the Browns will host a 38-year-old free agent who has played with both the Jets and the Ravens. The quarterback in question is none other than Joe Flacco, who is set to try out as a possible depth option.

Flacco was a first-round 18th overall draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens back in 2008. While starting his career as a not-so-high draft pick, Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win, even clinching the MVP award.

After spending a decade with the team, the star QB was then traded to the Broncos, where he was sacked a career-high nine times in a single game. He was then signed by the Jets and the Eagles in 2020 and 2021, respectively, as a backup.

Robert Griffin III Is Also Interested in Replacing Deshaun Watson

The 2012 Pro Bowler, Robert Griffin III, has recently expressed his desire to get recruited by the Browns. In his recent podcast episode of ‘RG3 and The Ones’, the ex-Ravens player said that, at the age of 33, he understands the game better than ever. He then added that his sliding became a huge issue throughout his career, which he no longer plans to repeat.

“I know how to slide, and I know when to slide. That was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL. But I’ve learned. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done,” said Griffin.

Griffin also bashed Deshaun Watson on the podcast for not being able to execute standout plays, despite inking a massive contract with the team for that job. He then praised the Browns’ defense, especially Myles Garett, asserting that his addition to the offense would make them a serious Super Bowl contender. The former NFL star ended by affirming his ability to throw 80-yard passes and train regularly like any NFL player.

For their Week 11 bout, Thompson-Robinson will be the new signal caller for the Kardiac Kids. He and P.J. Walker have already started a few games this season when Watson was out with a shoulder injury. They weren’t able to execute any explosive plays, so it was only a matter of time before the Browns started looking for a replacement.