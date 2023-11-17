HomeSearch

Browns Vet Robert Griffin III Meticulously Explains Why He Could Be the Best QB Filler After Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Yagya Bhargava
|Published November 17, 2023

Robert Griffin III and Deshaun Watson
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III disappeared from the NFL football charts after being cut by the Ravens in 2021. Now, he sees himself as a suitable backup for Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The former starting QB is eyeing his return as Watson is sidelined due to an injury.

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot, with quarterback Deshaun Watson ruled out for the season. The player suffered a broken bone in his throwing shoulder and a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens, as disclosed by the team on Wednesday.

The upcoming game will see Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starting quarterback, while P.J. Walker seems ready for his role under center as well. In a recent episode of his podcast, “RG III & The Ones“, the ex-NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst discussed Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III Volunteers to Step In as the Cleveland Brown’s Quarterback

The ex-Ravens QB emphasized his heightened understanding of the game compared to his 8-year NFL career. Griffin generously offered his services to the Browns, noting,

“I know how to slide, and I know when to slide. That was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL. But I’ve learned. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done.”

Griffin hinted at Watson’s recent game, praising the quarterback’s second-half contributions in a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. Although he further suggested he could match Watson’s feats, he questioned the value of the overvalued $230 million contract.

The former NFL star confidently asserted his enduring athleticism, claiming a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and an 80-yard throw. He emphasized his consistent NFL-level training, positioning himself as the ideal candidate for the Browns’ starting quarterback. That being said, he even offered his services as a backup to Thompson-Robinson for his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is what he had to say:

“I learned six offenses in eight years in the NFL. … Learning a new offense has never been a problem for me. I can help DTR with his decision-making, when to make certain plays and truly to understand what he has to do as a quarterback with a defense like that on the other side of the football.”

In the face of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, Robert Griffin III has stepped forward, offering his experience to the Cleveland Browns.

He asserts his enduring athleticism and readiness for the challenge, positioning himself as a versatile asset. Willing to support rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Griffin’s offer adds an intriguing chapter to the Browns’ quarterback saga. As various teams face season-ending losses at the quarterback position, it remains to be seen if the Browns or others will reach out to Griffin this season.

