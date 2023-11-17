Browns Vet Robert Griffin III Meticulously Explains Why He Could Be the Best QB Filler After Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Robert Griffin III disappeared from the NFL football charts after being cut by the Ravens in 2021. Now, he sees himself as a suitable backup for Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The former starting QB is eyeing his return as Watson is sidelined due to an injury.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot, with quarterback Deshaun Watson ruled out for the season. The player suffered a broken bone in his throwing shoulder and a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens, as disclosed by the team on Wednesday.

The upcoming game will see Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starting quarterback, while P.J. Walker seems ready for his role under center as well. In a recent episode of his podcast, “RG III & The Ones“, the ex-NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst discussed Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1725477445791559966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III Volunteers to Step In as the Cleveland Brown’s Quarterback

The ex-Ravens QB emphasized his heightened understanding of the game compared to his 8-year NFL career. Griffin generously offered his services to the Browns, noting,

“I know how to slide, and I know when to slide. That was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL. But I’ve learned. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rg3andtheones/status/1725270823546814854?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Griffin hinted at Watson’s recent game, praising the quarterback’s second-half contributions in a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. Although he further suggested he could match Watson’s feats, he questioned the value of the overvalued $230 million contract.

Advertisement

The former NFL star confidently asserted his enduring athleticism, claiming a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and an 80-yard throw. He emphasized his consistent NFL-level training, positioning himself as the ideal candidate for the Browns’ starting quarterback. That being said, he even offered his services as a backup to Thompson-Robinson for his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is what he had to say:

“I learned six offenses in eight years in the NFL. … Learning a new offense has never been a problem for me. I can help DTR with his decision-making, when to make certain plays and truly to understand what he has to do as a quarterback with a defense like that on the other side of the football.”

In the face of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, Robert Griffin III has stepped forward, offering his experience to the Cleveland Browns.

He asserts his enduring athleticism and readiness for the challenge, positioning himself as a versatile asset. Willing to support rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Griffin’s offer adds an intriguing chapter to the Browns’ quarterback saga. As various teams face season-ending losses at the quarterback position, it remains to be seen if the Browns or others will reach out to Griffin this season.