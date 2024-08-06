Bryce Young ‘Excited’ to See Bronny and LeBron James Team Up for the Lakers

While sitting against the backdrop of a football field with teammates sweating it out, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young fielded questions about his beloved basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Southern California native, a die-hard Lakers fan who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, was visibly excited when sharing his thoughts on the team’s offseason moves during his interview with Kay Adams.

Adams, addressing Lakers fans’ concerns about the team’s roster-building strategy, asked Young for his take on the upcoming season. She also mentioned the Lakers’ addition of LeBron’s son, Bronny James, and sought Young’s feelings about it.

“I’m excited for him. I’m super happy for him. That’s such a cool, you know, LeBron and Bronny, able to play together. That’s really cool,” Young said.

When asked about potential moves he’d like to see the Lakers make, Young took a very simple stance. Reflecting on the team’s recent history of roster overhauls followed by playoff disappointments, he expressed support for a different approach. “I’m not mad at us, for once, trying to run it back. Keep the same lineup. See if we can build some chemistry,” the QB added.

However, the young quarterback was quick to steer the conversation back to its intended focus. With a touch of humor, he reminded Adams that the interview was supposed to be about football, not basketball.

Kay Adams also picked up on the cue and added with a smile, “I guess we should talk about football.”

Bryce Young opens up on his leadership skills

The Panthers’ QB even opened up about his leadership approach. Adams recalled her conversation with head coach Dave Canales, who had observed that Young knows when to step up as a leader. To this, Young added,

“Something I try to embody every day is one, to lead by example and be consistent and do the right thing. And then after that, I make sure I’m whatever the team needs. I feel like as a leader it’s my job.”

Young further pointed out his commitment to stepping up when the team requires action, while also understanding moments that call for a calming presence during high-intensity situations.

He stressed the importance of reading the room and adapting his leadership style accordingly. “It’s my job to assess what the team needs and then spring it into action,” he continued.

It’s clear that Young is developing into a mature leader, understanding that effective leadership isn’t just about rousing speeches but also about setting a high personal standard and staying true to oneself. This approach aligns well with the Panthers‘ offseason strategy, which has focused on surrounding Young with talent to foster his success.

As the season approaches, all eyes will be on Young to see how he applies his leadership philosophy on the field and in the locker room.