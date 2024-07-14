Bryce Young’s Ghosts Might Follow Caleb Williams to Chicago

Bryce Young became one of the most sought-after prospects entering the NFL last year. Along with CJ Stroud, fans were looking forward to his performance on the biggest stage. Yet, due to structural issues within the team, and a lack of confidence in his own playmakers, Young and his Panthers achieved much less than expected, finishing with a 7-10 record.

Well, if Young was hyped coming out of college, Bears QB and this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, is in a league of his own. In recent years, no other QB has been talked up as much as the former Trojans star and his candor has reflected this. But will the 22-year-old live up to the hype come December? Young certainly did not.

It was primarily a skill issue for the Panthers’ starting QB. A bad O-line and his even worse playmaking abilities left him with next to nothing to work with. He was unsure of how much time he would have in the pocket, and he couldn’t trust his playmakers after weeks of missed opportunities.

Williams stands to face at least one of those issues. The Bears had a spectacular draft, snagging Rome Odunze to pair with their newly drafted QB and provide him with a lethal weapon in the open field. But the cherry on top is that the club also has DJ Moore and Keenan Allen already on the roster.

Aside from that, they also have Cole Kmet at tight end, who caught 6 touchdowns and tallied 719 yards last season. Three top receivers, along with a decent tight end, and the experience of TE Marcedes Lewis, sounds like an explosive combo for Williams. But in order to throw the ball to someone, you need time to do it. So, will Caleb Williams get enough time?

Assessing the Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line

Young was subjected to the 2nd most sacks in NFL history taken by a rookie, with 62 for the year. Stuck with a bad O-line, he made it to the history books, but not for reasons he wanted.

Thus, assessing the Chicago Bears’ O-line is essential to ascertain Caleb Williams’ future. And it is a tough cookie to crack. Pro Football Focus ranks them 11th overall.

One can argue this is based on them finishing 2nd and 3rd on the rushing yards list as a team for the last two years. But at the same time, they have given away 50 sacks each of the last three years.

Additionally, both centers have a lot of snaps on their resume, which can be a good or bad thing depending on health. There are gaping holes that could fill up this year, but it would need someone to bring the band together.

It should be noted that the other O-lines in their respective divisions are basically in the top 10. At the same time, Williams’ leadership should not be discounted. Even as a rookie, he has carried himself with a lot of confidence. He could rally the team together to support him, akin to how Tom Brady did as a young backup QB playing with the experienced Patriots O-line.

So maybe in order to let go of the ghosts that derailed Bryce Young’s rookie year, Caleb Williams will need to walk in Tom Brady’s shoes.