Cris Carter Details Why Randy Moss Mooned Green Bay Fans as Caleb Williams Declares “Packers Fans Suck”

In the world of football, few things are as intense as divisional rivalries. Familiarity can breed a special type of resentment, and in the case of the NFC North, much of that resentment is kept for the Chicago Bears.

Seeing as half the teams in the division are more than 100 years old, it’s safe to say that the NFC North features some of the storied rivalries in all of football. Following Caleb Williams’ claims that the Green Bay Packers’ fanbase “straight sucks,” it appears as if those old flames may never die out.

“The fans my rookie year in Green Bay, I mean they suck. After the game, after we won in Lambeau, we tried to do a Lambeau Leap. We jumped into a crowd where our fans were. Packers fans started throwing everybody at you, pushing you off,” Caleb said.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings legend, Cris Carter, while understanding of hatred for the Packers, suggested that Williams should have known better than to try celebrating in another team’s stadium in such a manner. According to the NFL Hall of Famer, Packers fans have a hidden reputation for being salty, going all the way back to the days of Randy Moss.

Simply put, Carter felt the need to call Williams out for his lack of knowledge on the division’s history.

“I did the Lambeau Leap once. It worked out great, because it was in the MetroDome. Dumb ass… When you leave Lambeau, people are mooning you. That’s why Randy Moss mooned ’em in the game. People think these Green Bay people are like little angels, they’re not angels. Man, they are showing you their backside when you leave town,” Carter said.

As far as Williams’ attempt to perform a Lambeau Leap of his own is concerned, Carter implored the young signal caller to have a bit more awareness. From the context of the decision to its poor taste in judgement, the Minnesota legend didn’t seem to appreciate it. “You can’t jump into the stands, that’s stupid… That’s their territory.”

Nevertheless, the only thing that’s more entertaining than Joe Buck’s reaction to Moss’s iconic celebration is hearing the receiving icon retell his perspective of things all these years later.

Randy Moss talking the Lambeau moon. I can’t say enough what a great man he is. Thank you Randy for the special afternoon. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oBFiYPQbjb — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) March 21, 2021

After the Packers had managed to sweep the Vikings in the regular season, Moss couldn’t help to contain his excitement after discovering that they would get one more try at them in the opening round of the 2005 playoffs. Suffice to say, he certainly made the most of the opportunity.

The Vikings would go on to win the contest 31-17, as Moss’s moon and subsequent wiggle capped off the final score of the evening. It’s been a while since the Bears were able to truly get one over on the Packers, and now that Williams has been officially introduced to the rivalry, he figures to now be looking to write the next chapter of the NFC North’s history.