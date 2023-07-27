“B*tthurt” Travis Kelce’s Failed Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His Number Leaves Jason Kelce in Splits

Travis Kelce, the charismatic star of the Kansas City Chiefs, is no stranger to being popular among women and rarely experiencing rejection. However, it seems that even for someone as charming as Kelce, there was a moment of disappointment involving none other than the renowned singer, Taylor Swift.

During a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, where Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, engaged in a candid conversation, the Chiefs’ star opened up about a unique encounter he had with Taylor Swift. Travis revealed that he attended one of Taylor Swift’s concerts and was excited about the opportunity to meet her and even had a special gift in mind—a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Travis Kelce’s Failed Attempt to Impress Taylor Swift

During the “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce brought up a topic that left his brother, Travis Kelce, sharing a slightly disappointing but humorous encounter. Travis, known as a popular interest among women, revealed that he attended Taylor Swift’s concert with high hopes of connecting with the billionaire singer.

Travis admitted that he made a special friendship bracelet for Taylor Swift, intending to include his phone number on it. However, much to his dismay, Taylor Swift doesn’t engage in conversations before or after her shows to preserve her vocal cords.

“Yeah well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said, expressing his regret. he further added, “So I was a little b*tthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. You know if you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Reacting to his brother’s attempt, Jason cheekily asked, “All right, now your number’s in 87 or your phone number?” implying whether Travis wanted to share his jersey number or actual phone number with Taylor Swift.

Travis humorously replied, “You know which one,” implying he meant his phone number, and shared how Taylor Swift’s non-engagement left him feeling a little “b*tthurt.” Despite the humorous disappointment, Travis acknowledged the unforgettable experience of attending the Taylor Swift concert, which was brimming with excitement as fans showed their support.

Jason playfully teased that Taylor Swift might be holding a grudge against Travis for his involvement in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, jesting that she “just didn’t want to talk” to him, adding a lighthearted response.

Travis Kelce Ready to Find Love Again?