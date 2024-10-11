Caleb Williams is Nvidia, He’s Bitcoin From 5 Years Ago: Former Eagles TE on Bears QB’s Growth

Although Caleb Williams has not lived up to his pre-season hype, what he has shown to the world is consistent improvement. Former Eagles TE Clay Harbor in his recent media appearance alluded to the same and termed Caleb’s current stature as Bitcoin from 5 years ago, i.e. brimming with immense growth potential.

In the latest episode of “Bleav”, host Bucky Brooks invited 9-year NFL veteran Clay Harbor to talk about the upcoming clash between Caleb Williams and Trevor Lawrence. While talking about the Bears QB, Harbor noted that Caleb in his short NFL career has shown one prominent thing so far – growth.

He noted that people who have backed him since Week 1 are going to land on the right side of history as he predicted Caleb’s stock to shoot up to the moon as Bitcoin and NVIDIA did.

“If there’s just one word, I would just say growth. You look at his trajectory, if he’s a stock and you bought him after that first game, and you bought low… you are looking good. He’s NVIDIA, he is going to the Moon… he is like Bitcoin from five years ago,” Clay stated.

Clay made these lofty predictions for Caleb because of the little things the QB is getting right. While most judge QBs by their passes and TDs, what makes a playmaker complete is how efficiently he performs the small yet vital tasks on the field.

Be it looking off safeties or acting like a true leader on the field with audible instructions, Clay stated that Caleb has impressed him with his actions. Moreover, Harbor believes that the remaining issues will also be resolved as Caleb acclimatizes to the league and the team.

“He’s doing some things that you want to see him do. He’s making checks at the line of scrimmage, he’s getting in audibles, he’s doing all the things you want to see him [do]. He’s checking them into the right run plays, he’s doing the things you want to see a young quarterback do and you’ve just seen him consistently make growth.”

Unsurprisingly, stats prove that the former Eagles and Jaguars star’s assessment is pretty accurate.

Stats reveal that Caleb Williams is inching closer to his Collegiate level

While it’s factually correct that Caleb has had a slow start to the season, it’s important to note that before the campaign began, the QB’s last competitive game was on November 18th. The Bears rookie alluded to the same recently and revealed that he has been getting into the groove with each game.

“Throughout these past four weeks, I’ve been getting more comfy… Just getting back into the flow of playing football, getting back in the flow of getting up there, making checks, taking a few hits, all of that,” Caleb claimed.

In Week 1, Caleb recorded a pass completion percentage of 48.3 which reached 73.9 by Week 4. We get another telling stat by comparing Caleb’s last six quarters with his first 10. In his last six, Caleb has 3 TDs, a 99.9 passer rating and 1 interception. This is a massive improvement from his first 10 quarters where had 0 TDs, a 57.6 passer rating and 3 interceptions.

Despite the slow start, it’s encouraging to see Caleb grow week by week. Safe to say, Chicago has a star in the making!