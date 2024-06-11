mobile app bar

Caleb Williams Makes a Classy Move to Save the Day for a Bears Fan on Behalf of Fanatics

Suresh Menon
Published

“Your Girl Will Love It”: Caleb Williams Snaps Back At Haters After His All Pink Look Goes Viral

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (QB14) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Days after a Bears fan named Connor Burns shared the unforgivable delivery timeline of his Caleb Williams jersey, the star quarterback today solved the fan’s troubles with an incredible gesture of kindness, winning hearts left and right.

Ever since Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 draft, the hype around the USC alum has been unprecedented. A snippet of the QB’s incredible hype was seen when he broke the Fanatics’ record for draft night merchandise sales across all sports.

However, a rapid sell-out also means a shortage of stock. As a result, the unlucky Bears fan, Connor Burns, despite ordering the QB’s jersey on draft night, was given a delivery timeline of September. This understandably irked Connor, who took the matter to social media, tagging the Bears and Caleb for help.

Much to the fan’s surprise, Caleb responded to him personally and assured him that he had spoken to the folks at Fanatics to ensure that Connor would get the jersey delivered first.

“Hey Connor, it’s Caleb. I just wanted to reach out. I heard that there was a bit of confusion with the whole jersey situation. So I just wanted to reach out, let you know and the fanatics, so that you’ll be one of the first to receive,” the Bears QB said in the video message.

Moreover, the star QB also invited Burns to a Bears game to make up for the overall stress he experienced.

“And much love, thanks for the support, and got a little gift for you. We’ll be inviting you to a game. On our behalf, like I said, much love and thanks for the support,” Caleb added.

Consequently, Connor was clearly in disbelief that Caleb not only replied to him personally but also invited him to a game. He soon posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and thanked the Bears QB for this incredible gesture. “There’s no way this is real. [Caleb Williams] You are the absolute man,” Connor wrote.

Netizens Gloat Over Caleb Williams’ Heartwarming Gesture

Williams’ sweet gesture immediately won over football fans, who reacted overwhelmingly positively to the QB’s actions. The immediate reaction of Bears fans was immense adulation for Caleb. They, therefore, didn’t shy away from letting it be known. See for yourselves:

Several others particularly noted the efforts that Caleb has taken to interact with fans and lauded the QB for trying to be a fan favorite so quickly.

The best part about Caleb’s gesture for Burns was the fact that it had a domino effect on other fans. As soon as the video went viral, other Bears fans started posting screenshots of communication from Fanatics, fast-tracking their delivery schedule.

That said, this is a very heartening gesture by Caleb Williams & Co. Moreover, what makes this whole incident special is that a common fan voicing his frustrations against a big organization actually resulted in a tangible change.

