Caleb Williams Partners With Tom Brady’s Publicist Ahead of His Sophomore Season

After being selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and producing a respectable rookie outing, Caleb Williams is now taking the next step towards expanding his off-the-field empire. The former USC Trojan has now announced a partnership with Tom Brady’s renowned publicist, Stephanie Jones.

Having managed some of the world’s most premier athletic talents through her strategy-driven communications, marketing, and management agency, JonesWork, Jones also played a pivotal role in the production of the Brady-centered TV mini series, Man in the Arena, and Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. The quarterback of the Chicago Bears is now set to join a client roster that features the likes of Russell Wilson, Carmelo Anthony, and the aforementioned New England legend.

After being honored as the Heisman winner and getting picked first overall in a QB-heavy draft class, Caleb Williams‘ next goal will presumably be to make the NFL playoffs. However, it’s worth noting that he has plenty of visions for his life away from football as well.

Prior to his NFL debut, the QB introduced his Caleb Cares foundation to the city of Chicago. With a mission statement pertaining to bully-prevention, mental health awareness, and youth empowerment, the rookie kicked off the launch of his foundation by hosting nearly 700 students from 12 different schools in the Chicago area at a local track and field center.

According to Williams, the Windy City made for the perfect place to begin building a legacy apart from football. When speaking with members of the Chicago media, he explained that,

“It’s huge for me to start in places that I can be or have been and been able to use my platform to reach people. So it’s great to start it here in Chicago.”

Most recently, Williams’ father, Carl, traveled to Whitney Young High School on behalf of the foundation to present their football team with a set of custom letterman-style jackets.

The Caleb Cares team just pulled off a huge surprise for Chicago’s Whitney Young football squad—custom Bears jackets! Nothing beats that feeling of unexpected kindness and team spirit. #ThinkKindness #BearDown pic.twitter.com/lB0JtpTsq9 — Caleb Cares Foundation (@calebcaresfdn) February 3, 2025

Despite the Bears’ regular season record, Williams still managed to make his fair share of history for the franchise. His 3,451 passing yards proved to be the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history.

Seeing as he also managed to set a franchise record for throwing the longest series of passes without recording an interception, it’s safe to say that Chicago’s front office will be planning to build around him for the foreseeable future. Given that the team just spent the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Colston Loveland, the most sure-handed tight end prospect of the class, it appears as if those plans are already underway.

Even though the team has moved on from Thomas Brown as their head coach, their decisions in the draft seem to suggest that they are still in favor of his “keep swinging” approach to Williams as a prospect. Nevertheless, with more offensive weapons comes more expectations.

There’s certainly a lot on his plate as he heads into his sophomore season, but now that he’s backed by both his family and a PR firm that the Observer ranked as being one of the top 50 in the nation, Williams appears to have everything that he needs to silence the doubters in year two.