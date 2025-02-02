Double Delight for Patrick Mahomes and Mother Randi Before Super Bowl Matchup in New Orleans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Mahomes family is all about sports, and with that comes a natural competitive edge and a relentless drive to win. Just days after Patrick led the Chiefs to victory in the AFC Championship—securing his fifth Super Bowl appearance—his younger half-sister, Mia, celebrated a championship of her own, winning her basketball tournament.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, couldn’t contain her pride as she took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Mia’s latest basketball victory. She shared a story highlighting Mia’s performance on the court, cheering her on just as she does for all her kids.

Randi has always been her children’s biggest supporter, attending their games and sharing glimpses of their athletic journeys on social media. She frequently posts about Mia, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her budding sports career. And basketball isn’t her only game—Mia is also making waves in volleyball and tennis.

But the good news didn’t stop there. On the same day, Mahomes’ alma mater, Texas Tech, pulled off a hard-fought road win, making it a trifecta of victories for Mahomes and his family.

Mahomes took to X(formerly Twitter) to share the news about Texas Tech winning big time on the road against top-ranked team, Houston. He was proud of the effort and grit that the Raiders showed on the court, winning by the finest of margins- with a scoreline of 82-81.

“All heart!!! Big time win!!,” he wrote.

This was Texas Tech’s sixth straight victory of the season, as they go to the Championship in the Big 12 conference with an 8-2 conference record and 17-4 overall record.

Fans congratulated the Chiefs’ QB on his alma matter’s win and then urged him to go get the job done by winning the Super Bowl and doing the three-peat.

With his alma mater securing another win and his little sister making the family proud, it’s now up to Patrick Mahomes to wrap up the season of celebrations with a nice little bow.

If he can pull off the elusive three-peat—a feat never accomplished in NFL history—it would be the perfect finishing touch to an already celebratory week. A full-circle moment for the entire Mahomes family.