Caleb Williams Reveals How He Is Measuring His Progress After Tough Start With the Bears

Caleb Williams entered the league with high expectations, aiming to set a new standard for rookie quarterbacks. However, his initial performance at the OTAs turned out to be underwhelming, leaving many to question whether he could live up to the hype. Despite the rocky start, Williams is showing initiative, taking one step after another, and demonstrating relentless dedication.

Following Thursday’s minicamp, the Bears QB engaged with the reporters. One reporter asked him how he measures his progress, to which Caleb responded by sharing his thoughtful approach.

“First, I ask questions. I ask questions to coach, I ask about my progression, I ask where he wants me to be, where I should be,” he explained.

Caleb also emphasized having personal goals and fulfilling them to keep his progress on track:

“And then, obviously, I have my own goals set for myself, and that’s to be perfect. Obviously, you strive for something like that, and you don’t ever reach it, but you keep striving for it.”

Williams’ approach speaks of his commitment to continuous improvement as he also works toward understanding both his and the team’s expectations. By actively maintaining high personal standards, his strong work ethic keeps him grounded.

As the season progresses, Caleb Williams will need to put in more effort against quarterback competition like Jayden Daniels, who has already made quite the headlines for their great start. If he plans to emerge higher in a class of quarterbacks, his ability to learn from his mentors and teammates will be crucial.

Moreover, the Bears and their fans remain hopeful that this change in the team roster will translate into on-field results while also setting a new benchmark for rookie quarterbacks. But Williams has a calculative approach, something that he also exhibited in his entry into the NFL without an agent.

Caleb Williams’ Contract Journey Without an Agent

While an agent is considered an absolute necessity in the league, for anyone who wants to land good deals, Caleb Williams dares to think differently. Williams’ father, Carl, manages his business front, and on top of that, he lacks a formal agent in his team. However, his team has experts from the financial and legal fronts who help him in his management.

Caleb Williams’ out-of-the-box approach has been criticized by many and has also been appreciated for saving him truckloads of money. But, for him, it doesn’t matter at the moment.

“I’m not handling that. I’ve been focused on these past three days of mini camp. Before that and rookie camp before that. So I haven’t been focused on that,” Williams said when asked about his plans about going forward without an agent.

The day isn’t far away when Caleb Williams will need to sit down across the table from the Bears’ front office and negotiate a deal. Proving himself during the OTAs can surely provide him with the necessary leverage for a lucrative contract.