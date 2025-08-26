Caleb Williams Will “Get the Anthony Richardson Treatment” if He Doesn’t Blossom This Season, Says Ryan Clark

When the Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick last year, the hype among fans was so immense that the QB broke Fanatics’ record for draft-night merchandise sales across all sports.

For Bears fans, Williams seemed like the guy who could finally end their long search for a franchise quarterback. Yet his rookie season was anything but a dream come true. The Bears limped to a 5-12 record, Williams was sacked 68 times (tied for the third-most in NFL history), and head coach Matt Eberflus was fired midseason.

Despite the debacle last season, Bears fans’ hopes for the USC product remain undeterred, partly because of his Heisman-winning college history and the changes in the roster and coaching staff.

The Bears this summer revamped their offensive line by signing Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman, while also drafting new playmakers in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Add in the hiring of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach, and it’s evident that the Bears have given Williams the perfect environment to succeed.

So far, though, Williams’ training camp has been uneven.

Reports from the camp have noted him making sloppy pre-snap mistakes, including three delay-of-game penalties during the Family Fest scrimmage, along with a viral clip of Williams missing targets in a QB net drill. While there have been flashes, such as a deep touchdown to Rome Odunze, the inconsistency has raised concerns.

This is why ESPN analyst and former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark has issued a stark warning.

“If Caleb Williams doesn’t play well, he’s gonna get the Anthony Richardson treatment,” Clark said. By that, the analyst explained, he meant the Bears would bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with Williams if his progress stalls.

“When I listen to Ben Johnson, he doesn’t sound like a patient man… If he doesn’t feel comfortable with Caleb’s progression, they’re going to bring in someone who can play under center, who can execute the run game to the pass game… and if he doesn’t win that competition, it’s gonna be Caleb Williams having to go somewhere else to ply his trade,” Clark continued.

But not everyone agrees with this outlook. Clay Harbor, a nine-year NFL veteran, pushed back against Clark’s take by directly comparing Williams’ rookie-year stats to Anthony Richardson’s.

“Richardson last year: 1,814 yards, 8 TDs, 12 INTs, 61 rating, 47% completion. Williams: 3,541 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs, 88 rating, 62.5% completions,” Harbor pointed out.

Harbor’s conclusion was blunt: “These guys aren’t the same.”

From an objective lens, Harbor’s claims are valid because while Williams clearly has areas to improve, his body of work already sets him apart from Richardson’s early struggles. Not to mention, the Bears star has a successful history in college football compared to Richardson, who only started in 13 CFB games.