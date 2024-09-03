“Lot of Money”: Cam Newton Gets Ecstatic as Travis Kelce and Jason Sign $100 Million Podcast Deal

By signing a $100 million podcast deal for three years with Amazon’s Wondery where the podcast network will have exclusive multimedia rights to the immensely popular New Heights, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have for sure hit a jackpot!

Looking at the Kelce brothers’ podcast slowly turning into a money-making machine, Cam Newton couldn’t hide his excitement while discussing the partnership on his sports talk show, 4th & 1. Beginning, the former NFL MVP marveled at the humongous amount of money being “dispersed” for the “New Heights” which first debuted in 2022.

That said, Newton, who runs a podcast, Funky Friday with a subscriber base of 1.48 million, understands that Kelce’s $100 million deal did not happen overnight and how one needs to be “vigilant and persistent” to make it happen.

As the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End’s manager Aaron Eanes puts it, the eye-popping deal “is a testament to the talent and dedication that Travis and Jason—as well as the fantastic team behind the scenes—continue to pour into every episode.”

Inspired by the Kelce brothers’ success, Newton is determined to keep going. The former Carolina Panthers star feels the kind of content his podcast, “Funky Friday” offers, he sees nobody else replicating that and hinted how he is operating a blue ocean strategy–a subtle comparison to his journey to that of Travis and Jason.

Speaking of which, Newton is willing to keep going and wait for his turn to get paid and when he does, the ex-QB will make sure to thank the Kelces–just as Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb should thank Vikings’ Justin Jefferson for setting the market for Wide Receivers, who earlier signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota and became the highest-paid WR in the NFL. Undeniably, Jefferson’s contract was used as leverage in negotiations with the Cowboys by Lamb’s camp.

In line with this strategy, Cam Newton also brought up Joe Rogan, who is one of the most successful podcasters globally and earlier this year, signed a multi-year deal with Spotify estimated at up to $250 million.

However, Newton made it clear that he is not envious of Kelces or Rogan’s massive success. Instead, he is focused on growing his community alongside his team the “right way” with “one subscriber at a time” which will eventually pay off in the long run, just as it did for Kelce brothers and Rogan.