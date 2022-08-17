Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and other unmarried athletes are missing the edge according to Colin cowherd

Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant, and James Harden are great athletes, but according to Colin Cowherd, they’re missing a wife.

Colin Cowherd’s philosophy rests on claiming that every athlete should have the backing of a strong woman. Rodgers, Durant, and Harden have all been through a lot over the last year.

Last offseason, Rodgers went through a lot with the Packers. He almost left the team, but in the end he chose to stick it out with Green Bay.

Retirement also came up for Rodgers. During the season, he contracted Covid-19, and the whole thing became a scandal as he had lied about being vaccinated.

Aaron Rodgers knows the Packers have some work to do before the season starts 🧀 More: https://t.co/cCwYjiKanQ pic.twitter.com/urFeVVbq6U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2022

Durant is currently in a battle with the Brooklyn Nets. He wants to be traded from the team after a tumultuous season with the team. However, trade talks have slowed down, and nothing is final yet.

Harden is trying to build a championship caliber team with the 76ers after requesting a trade from the Nets midway through last season.

Also Read: “Hold my nuts little b*tch”: Mac Jones causes massive brawl after torching Brian Burns and Panthers defense

Colin Cowherd believes Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant, and James Harden need to get married

Colin Cowherd believes all three of these athletes, and many more in fact, have a simple solution for all their problems. In his eyes, an athlete isn’t complete without a strong woman backing them.

After Rodgers revealed he used psychedelics for treatment, Cowherd lost his mind. He compared Rodgers and the other unmarried athletes to people like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Peyton Manning.

“Lots of people have tried this psychedelic tea: They’re called hippies, burnouts and affluent white people with too much time on their hands, and nobody in their life to call out their crap,” Cowherd explained. “Aaron’s got no owner. No real relationship with his brother or parents, and no wife.”

“I’m semi-serious here, but I like my athletes to be married to strong women. They call you out on [your] crap. I got into an argument with a friend not long ago and my wife told me right to my face, ‘Be a man Colin, don’t be passive aggressive.’

“Kevin Durant has had some weird decisions in recent years. You think if he was married, went to his wife, and said, ‘I’m gonna leave Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, the best owner and GM in the league, and go play with Kyrie Irving’ … his wife would’ve said, ‘Get on the damn phone. Have lunch. Figure it out. You’re leaving by yourself.’ Kyrie Irving, ‘I’m not getting a vax.’ I believe if he was married, his wife would’ve said, ‘Get to a damn pharmacy. You’re part of a team. Get over yourself.’”

“James Harden, Aaron Rodgers … Rich, getting older, single, no woman to hold you accountable. You look at those Super Bowls. Lot of married dudes. The Mannings are married. Brady’s married. Russell Wilson married. Big Ben was in all sorts of trouble, then he got married. Got a little heavy, didn’t work as hard, but I liked him more. Kyler Murray, this offseason, my takeaway on him a few weeks ago, dude needs to get married. Get off the video games.”

So, about that Aaron Rodgers ayahuasca story… Hear from @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/v0wPik2ni1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 4, 2022

Cowherd’s philosophy is interesting but not all true. Being married doesn’t guarantee a championship or making the right decisions. Obviously, there are pros to marriage, but a player’s performance shouldn’t be evaluated on the basis of their relationship status.

Also Read: Kyler Murray signed a $230 million extension but the ‘Jamarcus Russell’ clause shows he’s still not at Tom Brady’s level