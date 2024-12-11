“Call Coach Prime”: Travis Hunter on What He’ll Say to His NFL Team’s GM if Asked Not to Play Both Sides

Travis Hunter was finally asked the question we had all been wondering about. Joining Ryan Clark on his show, The Pivot, Hunter was asked what he would say if a team only wanted him to play just one side of the ball instead of both (his specialty). And his response was simple:

“Call coach Prime.”

The Colorado two-way star is hell-bent that he will play both sides of the ball, and nothing will change his mind.

“I want to play both sides and nothing is going to change my mind,” Hunter asserted. “You can tell me all day I can’t play both sides of the ball, and I’m going to keep telling you, yes I can.”

While Hunter and his response may surprise many, the take makes sense. He can play both sides of the ball very well. Critics tend to argue that Hunter is only average on both sides of the ball and is more of a spectacle than a legit Heisman candidate. But that argument is just simply not true.

Hunter is indeed a two-way star

The Colorado star’s receiving numbers alone could be Heisman-worthy. He caught 92 balls for 1,152 yards over the course of 12 games this season. That comes in at 12.5 yards per catch. Of those 92 receptions, 14 of them went for touchdowns — leading all power conferences. Hunter also put a cherry on top with a rushing score. And this all came against tough competition in the Big 12.

Defensively, Hunter was just as dominant. As a cornerback, he registered 11 pass breakups and four interceptions, along with 31 tackles. He only allowed 22 receptions to opposing wideouts, as well as just six first downs and one touchdown. Hunter is a player we have never seen before, but he showed what a modern player in college football is capable of.

Some unique achievements Hunter had during his time at Colorado include as listed. He’s the only Power Conference player to ever be recognized as an offensive and defensive player of the week in the same season. He’s the first player ever with 150+ receiving yards and three pass breakups in the same game. Hunter is also the only player to ever be appointed as a mid-season All-American on offense and defense.

Hunter is simply a freak of nature, and NFL teams would be foolish to not at least experiment with him on both sides of the ball.

Hunter is brimming with confidence and is ready to show off his skillset at the next level. Most football players get tired of playing just one side, but not him. He talks about how he gets bored when he isn’t on the field and that he’s always ready to show people what he can do with the ball.

It’s an exciting talent that’s about to grace the league. But a talent that’s also been filled with controversy and questions — making him one of the harder prospects to project in recent memory. It will be fascinating to see how high he goes in the 2025 NFL Draft.