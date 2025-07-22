Cam Heyward Expects QB Behavior From T.J. Watt This Christmas After Record-Breaking Extension

Many tried to convince us that T.J. Watt’s contract saga could end differently, but of course, it ended the way most expected: with a massive extension for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Some even suggested the longtime Pittsburgh Steeler might be traded?

But alas, pundits online and on TV just got a boring, record-breaking extension from the Steelers. So, Watt stays in the Steel City. His new deal is for three years and $123 million, including a $40 million signing bonus.

His contract’s $41 million average annual value (AAV) surpasses Myles Garrett’s ($40 million) for the highest among defensive players and Ja’Marr Chase’s ($40.25 million) for the highest among non-QBs. The $108 million in guaranteed money on the deal also ranks fifth among non-QBs behind Garrett, Nick Bosa, Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

Watt’s teammate of eight years, fellow defensive lineman Cam Heyward, was over the moon about his buddy’s extension. And while insiders like Adam Schefter attempted to portray other possible outcomes, Heyward says he always knew that Watt was going to remain a Steeler. Just like he has for the first eight years of his NFL career.

When asked if he thought the deal wouldn’t get done, Heyward simply answered: no.

“With everything that’s gone on, I think I was under the belief that it would get done. Cooler heads would prevail. I know everybody made a big deal about him throwing up the peace sign, in the picture he posted, and everybody went through a whirlwind. To finally, now we get a picture of him just screaming at the camera, and we’re all good. I think everybody’s happy now,” Heyward said.

He went on to joke that now that Watt is making quarterback money, he’s going to have to start behaving like a QB with his money, too. Which, in Heyward’s mind, means picking up dinner tabs and buying gifts for the teammates.

“Dinner’s on him from now on. … It’s not even dinner. I’m just thinking, I know quarterback’s like to do gifts for Christmas. Going forward, T.J. Watt, get the Christmas gifts ready, because Santa’s coming to Latrobe. … He was [a pretty good gift giver before]. But he’s gotta step it up. The bar has been raised.”

Watt signed on for three more seasons in the Black and Gold nearly a year after Heyward did the same last September. Only Heyward, who plays on the interior and is five years Watt’s senior, didn’t sign for quite as much. The big man inked a three-year, $45 million extension that included $29 million in new money.

Both T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are perennial All-Pros—Heyward has been named a First-Teamer four times and a Second-Teamer once, and Watt has four First-Teams and two Second-Teams. But Watt making thrice the amount Heyward does per year means the younger man will no doubt be treating his teammate to many a meal moving forward.