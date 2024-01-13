“I’m Always by Your Side”: Michael Strahan Powers Through for 19-Year-Old Daughter Facing Life Changing News

HomeSearch

Vasudha Mudgal
Published

In a world that’s usually all about winning and success, it’s the real, personal stories that really touch our hearts. One such story is that of Michael Strahan, the former NFL star turned TV host, and his young daughter, Isabella. Recently, the Strahan family received a heartbreaking update: Isabella, at just 19, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Strahan wrote for his daughter, after an exclusive interview with ENews,“I love you, Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!” Prayers she’ll pull through. “ Isabella Strahan, embodying resilience and courage, is currently facing a daunting challenge, in her fight with medulloblastoma.

 

Her battle began subtly with headaches during her freshman year in college, initially dismissed as vertigo. But then something really serious happened. She began throwing up blood, and doctors found out she had a tumor in her brain as big as a golf ball. It was growing fast. Since then, she’s been incredibly brave, facing this big challenge.

After undergoing emergency surgery the day before her 19th birthday, Isabella endured a month of rehabilitation and 30 grueling sessions of radiation therapy. But her spirit remains unbroken. “I got to ring the bell yesterday,” she shared with a smile, signaling the end of her radiation therapy.

The next chapter in Isabella’s journey involves chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center. True to her resilient spirit, she plans to document this experience through a YouTube series, with the aim of supporting the hospital.​

Her father, Michael Strahan, takes immense pride in her strength, stating, “I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

Fans Pour Love and Support for Michael and Isabella Strahan

The news of Isabella’s diagnosis has moved many hearts, drawing a wave of support and prayers from the public. “Positive vibes your way, Strahan family,” writes one user,

while another echoes, “Best wishes for the Strahan family!”

The sentiments of support continue, with comments like, “In my prayers for her wellness✨.”

Another one read, “Awful news! Michael Strahan is a great guy, and his family doesn’t deserve something like this. I hope his daughter makes a full recovery.”

A fan wrote, “Prayers “

As Isabella Strahan continues her battle against brain cancer, her journey is a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Her courage, coupled with the unwavering support of her family and the community, fills us with hope for her recovery and future.

