“Who Posted Michael Jordan On Aaron Rodgers’ IG? I’m Tired of His A**”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Packers QB for ‘Farewell Tour’ Comments, Compares Him to Brett Favre

In perhaps a shock ending to the craziest story of the offseason, Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay. However, the reigning MVP has made it clear that he’s not interested in a “farewell tour”.

After months of drama, Rodgers is back for what appears to be his last season with the Packers. He restructured his contract with the team this summer though, meaning he’s expected to be gone after this season.

“I don’t want a farewell tour,” said Rodgers, speaking to ESPN. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I’m getting through this. I’m going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.”

He also admitted that he approached the 2020 season similarly, after being blindsided by the front office’s decision to draft Jordan Love.

“The reason I approached it like that is I just knew when the pick was made that the clock had started, for sure,” he continued. “And I thought unless there was something in the season that really made me feel like I’m going to be here past 2021 that maybe this would be my last year.”

“I didn’t want to be going into a year with some sort of … as a lame duck, like I said. I didn’t think that was fair to what I accomplished and what I mean to this team, and nothing really changed in that regard.”

Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Aaron Rodgers For Offseason Decisions

Now, you may recall when Rodgers and his favorite target, Davantae Adams, posted identical photos from “The Last Dance” on their Instagram stories. The implied meaning was obvious: running it back one last time.

But with his recent comments about not wanting a farewell tour, it appears he’s contradicting himself. Shannon Sharpe of “Undisputed” was particularly angry with Rodgers.

Speaking to his co-host Skip Bayless, he shouted, “Skip, who posted the last dance on his IG? Does understand what the last dance meant? The Last Dance meant Michael Jordan didn’t play anymore.”

After pointing out that Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were both upfront about their final seasons with their teams, Sharpe added, “Ain’t nobody mentioned no farewell tour until you brought it up!”

“Nobody was thinking about no retirement until you brought it up! YOU brought this up. It wasn’t about a farewell tour, you just wanted to throw your weight around.”

Infuriated, he also compared Rodgers to the man he used to back up, Brett Favre, and his similarly ugly exit from Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers says he nearly retired before the season and doesn’t want farewell tour: “I’m getting tired of Aaron. No one mentioned a farewell tour until you brought it up, go play football! Aaron has turned into the guy he came behind, Brett Favre.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/qVsq6WNXQi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 19, 2021

Also read: “Patrick Mahomes is a competitive prick”: Being Like Michael Jordan Could Be The Only Fatal Flaw Chiefs QB Has According To Kansas City OC Eric Bieniemy