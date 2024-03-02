Cam Newton Meshika Hat: Veteran QB Finally Reveals Why His Special Hat Didn’t Fall Off During Recent Ugly Brawl

MFW – Emporio Armani Photocall Cam Newton poses ahead of Emporio Armani show as part of Fall-Winter 2022-2023 MIlan Fashion Week on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM Milan Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xPiovanottoxMarco/ABACAx 799791_050 PiovanottoxMarco/ABACAx 799791_050

Former Panthers QB Cam Newton found himself in the spotlight following a recent brawl captured in a viral video. At first glance, it appeared that Newton was confronted by a small group of individuals, but he courageously stood his ground and defended himself.

However, the altercation took a surprising turn when it was revealed that the two men involved were not just strangers. They were former colleagues of Cam Newton from his organization “C1N”. Presently, they work with another organization named “TSP (Top Shelf Performance)”, similar to C1N, which mentors young athletes and often competes in 7-on-7 tournaments.

A viral moment from the brawl was how Cam Newton’s custom-made hats remained perfectly in place despite the pushing, shoving, and attempted punches from the two men. In a recent segment of “4&1 with Cam Newton,” Newton delved into the altercation in detail and explained the secret behind his hat staying put during the scuffle.

In the podcast, he shared that his hat didn’t budge because it was from Meshika, a brand renowned for tailored hats. He even quipped about these hats possibly granting superpowers. Cam Newton stated,

“So yeah em Meshika in this too and all the hats that I wear is Meshika. It’s fit to your head. They use these apparatuses and not just the rulers or the measuring tapes, it’s like a real thing so they know the press, you see what i’m saying….It give you super Powers.”

The brains behind the company, Alberto Hernandez, comes from a lineage of hat makers spanning three generations. You can schedule an appointment through their website for a personalized fitting. Additionally, Cam Newton mentions you can also visit their stores in Bozeman, Montana, or Venice Beach, California, directly.

Why Did the Altercation Occur at the Atlanta Tournament?

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently found himself caught in a scuffle captured on video during a “We Ball Sports” 7-on-7 flag football camp in Atlanta that took place on February 24th and 25th. Newton’s youth sports organization, C1N, sponsored a team in the tournament, which ultimately won, securing a $5000 prize.

While specific details remain unclear, Newton was involved in a physical altercation with two coaches from an opposing team. The altercation continued until ground security guards intervened and halted the fight. Later, one coach involved claimed that Newton’s trash-talking towards their team instigated the incident.

The former Carolina Panthers QB on his“4th & 1” podcast, not only highlighted the durability of Meshika hats but also offered a different perspective, stating that the brawl began in response to taunts directed at him. However, he expressed regret for how things escalated to a physical fight.

Cam Newton admitted he was disappointed in himself and recognized the importance of keeping emotions in check and staying composed. However, him taking ownership of his actions does speaks volumes about his character in a positive light.