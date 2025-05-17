“It’s Been in His DNA Since Inception”: Cam Newton Says Jerry Jones Likes Hiring “Certified Crashouts” Like Michael Irvin

December 23, 2023, blank, blank, USA: Dec. 23, 2023: George Pickens 14 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game in Pittsburgh PA at Acrisure Stadium. Brook Ward/ blank USA – ZUMAa234 20231223_zsa_a234_233 Copyright: xAMGx

Jerry Jones certainly has some flair for picking players with spicy personalities. Perhaps that’s how his team manages to constantly be in the news cycle. Or at least, that’s how Cam Newton’s theory goes.

Advertisement

After weeks of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys completed a major trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, along with a swap of later-round picks. This move addresses a critical need for Dallas by adding a true No. 2 receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb.

With George Pickens now in Dallas, there’s a new “crashout” now associated with the Cowboys, because as Newton puts it, “Jerry going to go and get himself a crashout. It’s been in his DNA since inception.”

Highlighting the names of former Cowboys from Adam Jones to Deion Sanders, Newton highlighted that Jones has a history of bringing in “big personalities” to Dallas.

“Pac-Man (Adam Jones), certified crash out, played for the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Irving, certified crashout. Terrell Owens, certified crashout…Greg Hardy, certified crashout. How can you talk about personality and not mention Deion Sanders?”

But what does he mean when he calls these players “crashouts”?

“Crashout to me isn’t someone who can’t control themselves, they just have a big personality. Jerry isn’t a stranger to picking up these guys,” he explained.

In 2023, Pickens was fined more than $200,000 by both the NFL and the Steelers due to various on and off-field issues, including repeated tardiness to team practices and meetings.

The following year, 2024, he faced over $80,000 in fines from the NFL for his conduct during games. These penalties stemmed from incidents such as unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike behavior, involvement in two post-game fights after a loss, and displaying a profane message on his black eye. Additionally, he engaged in a confrontation with fans on the sidelines.

Arguably, the most serious violation occurred when Pickens showed up late to the team’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, missing the pregame warmups despite returning from a hamstring injury. Newton didn’t say it, but clearly “George Pickens: certified crashout.”