Cam Newton Makes ‘8th Ring’ Joke About Bill Belichick’s Vacation With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was once again caught on camera with his rumored 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. This time, though, Belichick was posing for pictures while Hudson held the phone.

Reacting to this on 4th&1, former NFL QB Cam Newton playfully joked about what the 72-year-old head coach might have been saying during their conversation. “Babe, you looking good. I may give you my eighth ring,” Newton teased.

Notably, Belichick has secured a total of eight Super Bowl titles—six as head coach with the New England Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. Newton was likely joking about Belichick giving his eighth ring from Super Bowl LIII to his girlfriend.

That said, it appears that Belichick and Hudson are making the most of their offseason. They were recently spotted enjoying a bike ride in Nantucket along the ocean. According to People, they biked around for about an hour before returning to Belichick’s vacation home.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enjoy romantic bike ride on Nantucket getaway https://t.co/RZ7Yy0Xocf pic.twitter.com/fG5iMFIq5X — Page Six (@PageSix) July 24, 2024

Bill and Jordan’s romance became public in June 2024, following Belichick’s separation from his former long-time girlfriend. Reports suggest that Hudson moved in with the former head coach at the start of 2024. The two apparently first crossed paths back in 2021 when Belichick helped Hudson with her chemistry homework on a flight.

Before Bill and Jordan’s relationship created a media frenzy, a Ring camera allegedly captured Belichick leaving Hudson’s residence shirtless in November 2023 — a moment that Tom Brady humorously mentioned during Netflix’s ‘Greatest Roast of All Time.’

Interestingly, Joshua L. Zuckerman, aged 64, and Hudson’s previous partner expressed empathy for her amid the media attention surrounding her new relationship. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Zuckerman also praised her wisdom beyond her years.

Having said that, Belichick was previously in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday.

Belichick and Holliday called it quits after 16 years

Belichick and Linda Holliday decided to part ways after being together for 16 years after the “relationship ran its course,” according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

They got together in 2007 following Belichick’s divorce from his wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, and they soon began working closely on the Bill Belichick Foundation.

The split was reportedly due to issues, with insiders highlighting Belichick’s demanding football schedule and preference for privacy. Since the separation, Holliday’s involvement in the foundation has become complicated.

Holliday and Belichick also shared a dog named Nike. During their time together, they supported each other’s interests, with Belichick attending Holliday’s events and Holliday often seen at Patriots games alongside Belichick’s children.

Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 until 2006. They have three children: Amanda, Stephen, and Brian. Similarly, Linda Holliday is the mother of two daughters, Ashley and Katie Hess, from a previous relationship.