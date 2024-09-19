Cam Newton Says He Was Baffled to See Lack of Values in Married Men of the Masculine NFL Industry

From Patrick and Brittany to Travis to Taylor, the NFL today seems to be home to some of the most wholesome couples in its ranks. But in reality, this perception couldn’t be further from the truth, says Cam Newton.

In his discussion with popular life coach Iyanla Vanzant, the former Panthers QB argued that the state of marriage in today’s era has to be redefined. However, Cam admitted that he hasn’t interacted with enough married women to use them as examples for his argument. Instead, his observations of his married teammates have led him to believe that marriage as an institution doesn’t mean much to them.

He revealed that most men in the NFL don’t even wear their marriage ring to the locker room nor talk about their wives and kids. It was only after asking about their relationship status or seeing their families at games that Cam realized a teammate was married.

“I’m like you married? I didn’t know bro, you ain’t never come in your the locker room with your ring on… (Now) I just see your girl and your kids at the games you know what I’m saying?“

While Cam has now gotten used to this sad reality, he told Iyanla that initially, this observation was a hard pill to swallow. The former NFL QB revealed that he was fortunate to have parents having a healthy marriage. So for Cam, his dad was always the benchmark of how men should conduct themselves in a marriage.

Thus unsurprisingly, seeing men act almost like they are not married, act like they don’t care, or don’t seem to have that warmth for their partner, was a bummer for Newton.

Cam’s thoughts on marriage come across as honest and well-intended here, but if psychologist Cheyenne Bryant is to be believed, the former Panthers star is no saint himself. As per the life coach, Newton is “creating broken homes.”

Is Cam Newton a hypocrite?

For someone with such a strong opinion and appreciation for the values of marriage, it’s ironic how Newton isn’t married himself. However, this hasn’t stopped him from having kids. The 34-year-old NFL star is a father to eight kids from three women with no signs of marriage.

Though Newton has been vocal about his intention to get married soon, the wedding bells have been silent so far. Does he fear a divorce? Does he fear failing to meet the standards set by his dad? We don’t have the answer, but psychology expert Cheyenne Bryant believes that what Cam is doing is creating broken homes in the guise of “taking time.”

As the life coach, who appeared on the former QB’s show, stated, Cam will likely be a good father to his kids. However, she argues that it’s virtually impossible to provide the same level of support to eight children with three different women.

She contended that this situation risked creating a broken home for at least one of his children, who will always face a deficit from not having his father consistently present.

“I say this will all respect and love — but you will selfishly create broken families. Even if you’re in their lives and you’re a proactive father… but these families are still broken. Every child cannot have papa in the house with them. So, some child, if not all, will end up with some kind of deficit without daddy being there.”

As Bryant was accusing Cam to be selfishly creating broken homes, the QB did nothing but nod his head. Does he agree with the psychoanalysis? We don’t know. But with his latest relationship with comedian Jasmin Brown going strong, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 34-year-old finally put a ring on a woman’s finger.