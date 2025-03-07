Cam Newton Thinks Terry McLaurin Gets Overlooked Because WRs Like Justin Jefferson Are More Vocal

Some players quietly go about their business, consistently producing at a high level without much fanfare. For every Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce, though, there’s a Terrell Owens. And for every Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans, there’s a Justin Jefferson. McLaurin has been the model of consistency for Washington, yet he often gets overshadowed by bigger names like Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. Or at least, that’s Cam Newton’s theory.

Advertisement

McLaurin, much like Mike Evans, has been the definition of consistency, recording five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Over his career, he has totaled 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns on 460 catches, averaging an impressive 13.9 yards per reception.

Despite his reliability and production, he doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves according to Cam Newton. On the latest episode of the 4th & 1 podcast, Cam Newton pushed back against Emmanuel Acho’s claim that the Commanders’ new signing, Deebo Samuel, would be a “down-off guy” for Jayden Daniels. Newton argued that Washington already has that type of reliable target in Terry McLaurin—he just doesn’t get the recognition he deserves as an elite wide receiver.

“The thing about the NFL is, we love critiquing high-maintenance guys, high-maintenance guys get the attention. Terry McLaurin never went out and said anything crazy. Mike Evans never said anything crazy. But they still produce at a high level. They don’t get the attention they deserve because you got guys that make more noise, the Justin Jeffersons, the Ja’Marr Chases.”

However, players like Justin Jefferson command more attention—not just because they’re elite, but because they’re generational talents.

Jefferson’s numbers speak for themselves. In just 495 receptions, he has amassed a staggering 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. His 96.5 yards per game is an NFL record, and he averages 15 yards per catch—true superstar production. With four All-Pro selections in five seasons and an Offensive Player of the Year award under his belt, it’s no surprise he landed a $140 million contract.

While Cam Newton is right in saying McLaurin doesn’t get enough credit for his production, there’s a clear difference between him and Jefferson. JJettas operates on another level, and if he’s vocal and flashy, it’s because he has the numbers to back it up with. Now, with the coming of another seasoned veteran in Deebo, perhaps McLaurin will get more recognition and help.

Can Deebo can unlock Terry McLaurin and Daniel’s potential?

Adam Peters strengthened the Commanders’ offense by adding Deebo Samuel to support Jayden Daniels, who will enter his sophomore season after an impressive rookie campaign. However, Cam Newton believes Samuel’s arrival will benefit fellow receiver Terry McLaurin even more than the young quarterback.

Until now, Scary Terry has shouldered the offensive workload, often drawing double coverage from opposing defenses. This extra attention limited his ability to make explosive plays, keeping his production steady but not spectacular—hovering around the 1,000-yard mark each season.

Adding a dynamic playmaker like Deebo changes that equation. His ability to attract defenders and create mismatches is exactly what Washington needed. Beyond his impact as a receiver, Samuel’s versatility in the run game adds another dimension to the offense. With defenses now forced to account for Deebo, McLaurin should have more opportunities to break free and connect on deep shots downfield.

The Commanders made the NFC Game last season, but this season will be tougher than the last. Many teams like the Cowboys and the 49ers will come back stronger. They still need more signings to remain competitive but things still look promising for this budding roster.