Cam Newton Snubs Himself as the Greatest Dual Threat QB of All Time, Concedes to Lamar Jackson

When Cam Newton entered the NFL, he swiftly established himself as one of the most intimidating dual-threat quarterbacks the league had ever seen. He gained traction for his powerful running style and ability to bulldoze through defenders with lightning speed. Newton set records and redefined what it meant to be a versatile quarterback. However, the former Panthers playmaker now feels that he would easily trail behind Lamar Jackson in dual-threat abilities.

During a recent appearance on his “4th & 1” podcast, Newton addressed whether he still considers himself the greatest dual threat to ever grace the gridiron. Without skipping a beat, the 2015 NFL MVP placed Jackson on a pedestal, acknowledging that the Ravens’ QB has speed on his side and can create plays that he never could.

While Newton acknowledged his powerful presence on the field, he admitted he would likely get caught. However, in the cases of Jackson and even Michael Vick, that’s highly unlikely.

“Well, Lamar’s style is a little different than mine. He got big play, any play! He got speed that I never had, and he’s just electric. I played the game more powerful… I can run, but I might probably get caught. Vick and Lamar, they ain’t getting caught.”

NO ONE ran with the combination of size & speed like @CameronNewton did in his prime https://t.co/SVpmhcZRAL pic.twitter.com/8NPQnq5UaZ — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) July 2, 2024

By acknowledging Jackson’s talents and speed, Newton showed quite a bit of humility; however, it sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Fans Dub Cam the Superior While Claiming Jackson Can’t Throw

While many praised the former QB’s humility as well as his sportsmanship for hyping up Jackson as a true talent, others felt Newton was too modest despite his own impressive career in the big league.

The comment section buzzed with debates over who truly deserves the title of the greatest dual-threat quarterback, with some fans still giving preference to Newton’s records and others pointing to Jackson’s recent performances. See for yourselves:

what does lamar do that makes him a DUAL threat? lol he just runs….cant throw. but ok cam! — Cory (@Unkle_Nekkid) July 3, 2024

I respect Ace’s honesty. But my guy was a bad man himself in terms of dual threat. Down right scary at times. — King Jermaine Da 1st (@JPdakang82) July 2, 2024

Cam is humble. But, he infact was the greatest to do it. If you count for all abilities and demeanor. There will never be another Cam. Lamar is awesome, tho! — Strats (@mrstrats) July 2, 2024

I disagree with cam here. They was faster a little shiftier but i think cam was harder to tackle and more of a impact runner than them hence the huge gap cam has with the touchdown record and plus i simply think his arm is better than lamars — LakeShow24 (@BiggsRx) July 2, 2024

Cam is THEE dual threat QB. Cam was better than every man who played in the same manner before and since. — Wonderboy⚡️ (@VicDaGreat94) July 2, 2024

It’s commendable that Newton, whose 75 rushing touchdowns are the most among NFL quarterbacks, mentioned both Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick in his answer.

Notably, Vick is the all-time leader in rushing yards among quarterbacks, Newton tops the list in touchdowns, and Lamar Jackson’s 61.1 yards per game is the best among qualified quarterbacks.

In 2023, Jackson threw for a career-high 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He led the Ravens to a 13-4 record, the top seed in the AFC, and secured his second regular season MVP award. Though Newton’s impact in the NFL is unforgettable, Jackson’s growing stature on the list of dual-threat abilities is difficult to overlook.