Cam Newton Thrilled as Deion Sanders’ Colorado Gives $2,121 to Their Players with Kids

After actively looking for a bank to partner with since August 22, Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders has finally teamed up with Elevations Credit Union to introduce the “The 21 Program,” a project focused on promoting financial literacy among his players.

Seeing Coach Prime’s efforts to nurture his players and going the extra mile for them, former Carolina Panthers QB, Cam Newton shared his thoughts on Sanders’ project during an episode of his show, 4th & 1.

Sanders’ initiative involves depositing $2,121 into the bank accounts of eight CU players’ children as a tribute to Sanders’ famous jersey number 21.

Newton praised Sanders’ thoughtfulness and initiative, emphasizing the importance of such qualities in college football. He highlighted that while coaches like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart have achieved great success, their public image often lacks the same level of focus on guidance and meaningful projects that Sanders values.

For Newton, it is Sanders’ commitment to “transfer a boy into a man” that makes him a standout among his peers. The 2015 NFL MVP believes this mentality is precisely what college football needs more of.

Sanders is using the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership to fund the financial futures of his players’ children.

In a video that is doing rounds on X, Sanders asked eight players to come forward and sit in front of the entire team. Accompanied by a representative from the NIL collective, the two-time SWAC Coach of the Year winner unveiled the gift-529 savings plans set up with an initial amount of $2121 for their children.

While announcing this plan, Sanders put across an important message about being a good father to a child and planning for their future.

Coach Prime’s passionate words about fatherhood

Sanders, who is a father of five, has always been upfront about his principles. Thus, in line with that trait, with no hesitance, he made it clear that he only hires coaches who share his commitment to fatherhood–men who lead by example, both on and off the field. This helps to integrate accountability and compassion into every facet of the Colorado football team.

“You ain’t done nothing wrong. Matter of fact, you did something right,” said the CU Head Coach comforting the young fathers seated in front of him while discussing fatherhood as not only a duty but also a valuable chance for personal growth and maturity.

Sanders’ 21 program is the recent part of his continuous effort to provide support to his players. It can be traced back to his days at Jackson State when he contributed half of his earnings on improving the university’s football facility.