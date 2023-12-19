Cam Newton Uses Visuals of Seven People Stomping Around Bryce Young to Explain Why He Won’t Become Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton vividly illustrated the uphill battle Bryce Young, the promising rookie quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, is facing on his YouTube channel. He explains that without proper support from the offensive line, Bryce Young could face difficulties in achieving the level of success attained by renowned quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Newton’s critique begins with a striking image: seven defenders closing in on Young. This overwhelming pressure, Newton argues, is a significant barrier to Young’s success. He points out that elite quarterbacks like Rodgers and Mahomes thrive largely due to their unshakeable trust in their offensive lines.

Advertisement

For Young to ascend to similar levels, the Panthers organization must prioritize building a strong, reliable offensive front. This situation is very much like the difficulties he himself faced while he was playing with the Panthers. Despite his dynamic play style and considerable talent, Newton often found himself hampered by an inconsistent offensive line.

Young’s first season has been noticeably affected by a significant challenge. It’s clear from what Newton has noted that having a strong offensive line is crucial for a quarterback, especially when they’re moving up to the professional level. Whether a quarterback will shine as a Pro Bowl standout or be remembered as a failed draft pick often depends on this factor.

Fans React to Bryce Young’s Winning Drive

Sadly, the Panthers haven’t been able to give Young the necessary support in this area. The team has struggled to shield their quarterback effectively, diminishing his skill on the gridiron. Even though the team focuses on a powerful running game and invests heavily in their quarterbacks, their draft decisions and failure to strengthen the offensive line are perplexing and harmful.

Despite these challenges, Bryce Young led the Carolina Panthers on a 17-play, 90-yard scoring drive to beat the Atlanta Falcons 9-7 on a field goal as time expired, leading interim head coach Chris Tabor to declare the No. 1 overall pick a “winner.” This triumph came after an impressive 17-play, 85-yard march orchestrated by Young, showcasing his potential under more favorable circumstances His composure and skill in rallying his team in challenging situations have garnered accolades from supporters and analysts alike.

A user commented, “The little bit of extra that Bryce Young is able to put on this one thanks to having a clean pocket is that he places the ball to the only spot he can to give Chark the opportunity to make this outstanding catch. ‍”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rickyboboddy/status/1736502771140993172?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another one mentioned, “Bryce Young had 95 yard game-winning drive”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/finesseboard/status/1736490036399317018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A comment read, “Big smiles after the W from Bryce Young Panthers.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickCarboniWCNC/status/1736489741527265285?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Newton’s analysis and Young’s early experiences in the NFL highlight a fundamental truth in football: a quarterback, no matter how talented, needs a solid support system to succeed. A big reason for Young’s success during Sunday’s game was the support from receivers, further proving Newton’s point.