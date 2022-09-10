Cam Newton was once slapped with $270,000 lawsuit by WWE Diva Stacy Keibler’s husband

Cam Newton went a little overboard while partying in a rented Beverly Hills luxury pad. As a result, he was sued by the manager of the rental company.

Cam Newton is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. Drafted into the side by the Panthers in 2011, Cam instantly started delivering impressive performances.

He went on to break several rookie records. As a result, the $75 million worth QB was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 2015 season turned out to be the most productive one for Cam.

The talented QB guided his unit to the Super Bowl that season. Unsurprisingly, he was named the MVP. However, post that, Cam’s career graph started going downhill.

The Panthers decided to release Newton ahead of his 10th season as recurring injuries were preventing him from performing as per expectations. He then joined the Patriots but that stint also didn’t last very long.

Cam Newton had left a rented Beverly Hills luxury home in ruins

Over the years, Cam has has been involved in a number of controversies. The one we are talking about this time unfolded after the 2016 Super Bowl.

Apparently, Cam had rented a Beverly Hills Mansion for throwing extravagant parties and by the time the parties were done, the luxury home was left severely damaged.

Jared Pobre, husband of WWE Diva Stacy Keibler, managed the luxury home rental company that leased the $11 million property to Newton.

Jared decided to file a lawsuit against Newton for causing around $100,000 damage to the luxury pad. As per TMZ, Jared alleged that by the time Newton left the property, he had already broken a fridge, caused water damage and also ruined a very expensive rug.

Pobre had said that around 2 months were wasted in repair work due to which the company also had to endure rent loss. $90,324 in damages, $180,000 in rent loss totaling around $270,324, plus legal fees is what Pobre demanded from Newton.

Cam is someone who is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what he feels. This habit has often landed him in a world of trouble.

Earlier this year also, Cam was bashed for his comments on how women should behave. He is trying to make a comeback at the highest level but the road ahead looks tough for the former MVP.

